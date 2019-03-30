NCAA Tournament 2019 Odds: Duke, Kentucky Among Elite 8 Favorites in Early Lines

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Brackets everywhere are busted, but people still can't help themselves.

And so, the betting odds for the Elite Eight of the men's NCAA tournament have been released moments after Sweet 16 play concluded Friday night.

The biggest favorites are the No. 1 Virginia Cavaliers (-4.5) over No. 3 Purdue. Meanwhile, the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils—the biggest favorites to win the NCAA title when the tournament began—were only given 1.5 points over No. 2 Michigan State.

Overall, higher seeds are favored to win all four games this weekend.

The Elite Eight begins with No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 3 Texas Tech on Saturday at 6:09 p.m. ET on TBS. View the full schedule at NCAA.com.