March Madness 2019: Top Social Media Highlights for Friday's Sweet 16

Four more teams punched their tickets to the Elite Eight on Friday, as Michigan State, Auburn, Duke and Kentucky all came through with winning efforts.

However, while the Tigers played a brilliant game in overpowering the North Carolina Tar Heels, they lost star Chuma Okeke to a knee injury. The severity is unknown.

NCAA Tournament Friday Night Results

Sweet 16

Friday

No. 2 Michigan State 80, No. 3 LSU 63

No. 5 Auburn 97, North Carolina 80

No. 1 Duke 75, Virginia Tech 73

No. 2 Kentucky 62, Houston 58

NCAA Elite Eight Schedule (All Times ET)

Saturday

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 1 Gonzaga, 6:09 p.m., TBS

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 1 Virginia, 8:49 p.m., TBS

Sunday

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 Michigan State, 5:05 p.m., CBS

No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 2 Kentucky, 2:20 p.m., CBS

All games can be live streamed on March Madness Live.

Michigan State 80, LSU 63

Michigan State used its guile, quickness and determination to outlast a powerful LSU team that was able to put together a couple of spurts before succumbing to the Spartans' superior all-around game.

The Spartans got out of the gate quickly, and that forced the Tigers to play come-from-behind basketball. Michigan State relied on Aaron Henry, who had 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

It was his best game of the season, and he told CBS courtside reporter Tracy Wolfson that the Spartans have never stopped believing in each other all season.

"That's the kind of team we have," Henry said. "We believe in each other and we play for each other. I'm glad my teammates had faith in me and I was glad to come through for them."

Henry was joined by Cassius Winston, who contributed 17 points and eight assists, while seldom-used bench player Gabe Brown added 15 points.

The Spartans had to battle against a muscular Tigers team led by superquick Tremont Waters, who had 23 points. Big men Kavell Bigby-Williams and Naz Reid had some powerful dunks and were occasionally impressive with their rebounding, but Michigan State overcame that area with its passing ability. The Spartans registered 22 assists on their 31 made baskets.

Auburn 97, North Carolina 80

There was no stopping Auburn as the Tigers overwhelmed North Carolina, but the loss of Okeke is a brutal blow.

He had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers, and it's clear that Auburn is going to have to figure out a new game plan as it faces Kentucky in the regional final

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl was emotional as he talked about his star. "He's hurt. He's hurt," Pearl told Jamie Erdahl on the TBS postgame broadcast. "But we're going to rally. I'll go hug on him."

Okeke grabbed his knee and writhed on the ground in pain before he was helped into the locker room.

The Tigers took charge of the game as they spread their offense around. Malik Dunbar scored 13 points, while Bryce Brown and Danjel Purifoy each added 12 points.

Auburn also received a big effort from Jared Harper, who scored nine points and handed out 11 assists.

Both teams played at a fast pace throughout, and Auburn's three-pointers were more effective than North Carolina's drives to the hoop. Cameron Johnson and Coby White both had 15 points to lead North Carolina.

Duke 75, Virginia Tech 73

After struggling to find their consistency throughout the first half, the Blue Devils found their rhythm early in the second half and appeared to have control of the game.

However, there was no quit in the Hokies, and they managed to hang in with the Blue Devils and had a chance to win or tie the game in the final seconds. After a missed three-pointer, Virginia Tech retained possession when the ball went out of bounds off Duke.

After a timeout, Ahmed Hill took a pass three feet from the basket, but his shot barely hit the rim and bounced out, securing the win for the Blue Devils.

Zion Williamson had 23 points to lead Duke, and he received a big assist from Tre Jones, who added 22 points and handed out eight assists. RJ Barrett also made a huge contribution with 18 points an 11 assists.

The win sets up a classic Elite Eight confrontation between Duke and Michigan State.

Kentucky 62, Houston 58

Tyler Herro lived up to his name as he hit the three-point shot that gave Kentucky a late lead, and the Wildcats held on for their victory over the Cougars.

Herro led the Wildcats with 19 points, and he was joined by PJ Washington, who came off the bench to score 16 points for John Calipari's Wildcats.

Kentucky built a 37-26 halftime lead, but the Cougars came roaring back in the second half. Armoni Brooks led the way for Houston with 20 points and Corey Davis Jr. added 14 points.

Davis made a short shot in the late going that gave Houston a 58-55 lead, but Kentucky finished the game on a 7-0 run to survive and advance.