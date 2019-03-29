NCAA Tournament 2019: Friday's Sweet 16 Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The 2019 NCAA tournament Elite Eight will be decided by the end of Friday night, and none of the eight teams playing in the Sweet 16 are going down without a fight.

The action began with the No. 2 Michigan State Spartans rebutting a pesky No. 3 LSU Tigers squad in Washington, D.C., while No. 1 North Carolina flamed out against red-hot No. 5 Auburn in Kansas City, Missouri, but the win came at a cost for the Tigers.

Top-seeded Duke will face No. 4 Virginia Tech, who beat the Blue Devils on Feb. 26, later Friday night at the same time No. 3 Houston attempts to make the Elite Eight for the first time since the 1983-84 season at No. 2 Kentucky's expense.

Friday Matchups and Results

No. 2 Michigan State def. No. 3 LSU, 80-63

No. 5 Auburn def. No. 1 North Carolina, 97-80

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech: In Progress

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 3 Houston: In Progress

Michigan State Spartans 80, LSU Tigers 63

Pat Semansky/Associated Press

The Spartans entered halftime with a 12-point lead and won by a wide margin, too, but LSU gave MSU a scare regardless of what the scoreboard says—even if it was a fleeting one.

The Tigers began the second half with a 13-5 run capped off by a jam from senior forward Kavell Bigby-Williams to come within four points.

However, Michigan State regained control with an 11-0 run of its own to bloat the lead back out to 56-41. From there, it was all Sparty.

LSU sophomore guard Tremont Waters led all scorers with 23 points, but contributions from MSU freshman forward Aaron Henry (20 points), junior guard Cassius Winston (17), sophomore forward Xavier Tillman (12) as well as freshman forward Gabe Brown (15) off the bench overwhelmed Waters' performance.

With the win, the Spartans advance to their first Elite Eight since the 2014-15 season and 10th time under head coach Tom Izzo. They will face the winner of No. 1 Duke vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech.

Auburn Tigers 97, North Carolina Tar Heels 80

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Auburn is headed to its second Elite Eight in program history and first since 1985-86, but it's a bittersweet feeling.

The Tigers were rolling the Tar Heels, up 76-62 with just over eight minutes to go in regulation, when sophomore forward Chuma Okeke crumpled to the ground in excruciating pain. Okeke was driving to the rim when his left knee sharply turned inward at an awkward angle.

It was a non-contact knee injury and described as "severe" on the TBS broadcast by Jamie Erdahl. After the game, head coach Bruce Pearl couldn't contain his tears when addressing Okeke's status with Erdahl:

Prior to his disheartening exit from the game, Okeke led all scorers with 20 points—three three-pointers—and snagged 11 rebounds.

Auburn was an automatic bucket as a team, shooting 54.5 percent from the field and going 17-of-37 from three-point land.

The Tigers will rally around each other now ahead of their game against either No. 2 Kentucky or No. 3 Houston on Sunday.

Until then, Charles Barkley will surely gloat until his heart's content.