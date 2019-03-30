NCAA Tournament Bracket 2019: Elite 8 Schedule, Dates, TV Info and Live Stream

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Michigan State dominated from start to finish and advanced to the Elite Eight with a 90-73 victory over a tough LSU team that was able to put on a couple of spurts but couldn't keep up with the Spartans' efficiency.

The favored Spartans will meet top-seeded Duke in the East Regional Final, as the Blue Devils held on to record a 75-73 triumph over Virginia Tech.

The Blue Devils took charge in the second half, but the Hokies made a late comeback and had a chance to tie in the final seconds. However, Ahmed Hill's short shot hit the rim and bounced out and allowed Duke to survive.

Auburn rolled to a 97-80 triumph over favored North Carolina, but star forward Chuma Okeke injured his knee after crashing to the floor and had to be helped to the lockerroom after scoring 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Kentucky advanced with a late 7-0 rally that allowed them to put away Houston. Tyler Herro nailed the go-ahead three pointer that gave the Wildcats the late lead and that allowed them to survive and advance.

NCAA Tournament Friday Night Results

Sweet 16

No. 2 Michigan State 90, No. 3 LSU 73

No. 5 Auburn 97, No. 1 North Carolina 80

No. 1 Duke 75, No. 4 Virginia Tech 73

No. 2 Kentucky 62, No. 3 Houston 58

NCAA Elite Eight Schedule and Odds, All Times ET and Point Spreads courtesy of B/R Betting.

Saturday

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (-4), 6:09 p.m., TBS

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 1 Virginia (-4.5), 8:49 p.m., TBS

Sunday

No. 1 Duke (-2.5) vs. No. 2 Michigan State, 5:05 p.m., CBS

No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 2 Kentucky (-1.5), 2:20 p.m., CBS

All games can be live streamed on March Madness Live.

Duke vs. Michigan State

These two teams have been on a collision course since Selection Sunday, and while there were complaints coming from East Lansing, Michigan about being placed in the same bracket as Duke. However, Duke was not given any kind of pass, as they are in the same bracket with the surging Spartans.

Duke is coming off back-to-back heart-stopping victories in the NCAA Tournament. After escaping the second round and outlasting UCF, the Blue Devils were put to the test by Virginia Tech in the Sweet 16 and emerged with a two-point triumph.

It seemed that luck was on the Blue Devils' side as Ahmed Hill's attempt in the final second hit the rim and bounced away. If Hill had made that three-foot shot, the Hokies would have tied the game and sent it to overtime.

Star power forward Zion Williamson had 23 points, and he had plenty of help from Tre Jones with 22 points and R.J. Barrett with 18 points and 11 assists.

After a tough first-round game against Bradley, Michigan State has found its top form and rolled to convincing wins in the second and third rounds.

The Spartans hammered a strong LSU team by 17 points and they should be confident in the regional final matchup. Aaron Henry had a sensational game for the Spartans with 20 points and eight boards, while Big Ten Player of the Year Cassius Winston had 17 points and bench player Gabe Brown added 15.

The Spartans dictated the pace of the game throughout, and whenever the Tigers had a run, Michigan State had the answer.

Tom Izzo hopes the same thing will happen against Duke, but that will only take place if they can come up with some kind of defense for Williamson and Barrett. The Blue Devils have been getting by in their recent games, but it will take a sensational effort to outlast the Spartans.

This appears to be the most compelling game of the Elite Eight.