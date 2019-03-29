NCAA Scores 2019: Tournament Results Tracker for Friday's Sweet 16 Bracket

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Michigan State earned a berth into the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament with an 80-63 win over LSU on Friday.

A few other blue-blood programs (UNC, Duke and Kentucky) looked to join them there. In particular, the No. 1 overall seed Blue Devils will search for revenge against a No. 4 Virginia Tech team that beat them 77-72 in the regular season. This time around, Duke forward Zion Williamson and Virginia Tech point guard Justin Robinson will play after sitting with injuries before.

You can find scores and quick recaps of Friday's Sweet 16 games below.

Sweet 16 Results—March 29

No. 2 Michigan State 80, No. 3 LSU 63

No. 5 Auburn 97, No. 1 UNC 80

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech: In Progress

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 3 Houston

Bracket

Friday Recaps

No. 2 Michigan State 80, No. 3 LSU 63

Aaron Henry posted 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists as No. 2 seed Michigan State defeated No. 3 LSU 80-63 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Cassius Winston added 17 points, and Gabe Brown scored 15 off the bench.

Tremont Waters led the 28-7 Tigers with 23 points. Naz Reid finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Spartans' ball movement was fantastic as evidenced by their 22 assists. LSU only managed eight dimes. Michigan State also made 13 three-pointers.

The Spartans jumped out to an 8-0 lead and led wire to wire. The Tigers did make the game interesting, however, when they went on a 13-0 run that spanned 3:10 of game time.

However, MSU later went on an 11-0 run to effectively seal the game. The Spartans never led by fewer than nine in the last 15:44 of the contest.

MSU will face the winner of No. 1 Duke and No. 4 Virginia Tech in the Elite Eight on Sunday.

No. 5 Auburn 97, No. 1 North Carolina 80

No. 5 Auburn stunned No. 1 North Carolina 97-80 thanks in part to 54.5 percent shooting and 17 three-pointers at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The stats show that Auburn missed 20 threes, but it seemed like the Tigers hit a long-range shot every time they needed one Friday. The ball simply had a way of guiding itself into the net, like on this Anfernee McLemore bank shot:

Chuma Okeke posted 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting and 11 rebounds and added one of the tournament's best defensive plays:

Auburn put forth an impressive defensive effort, especially given the game's breakneck pace. UNC made just 25 percent of its three-pointers, and the Tigers also blocked six shots led by Horace Spencer's three off the bench:

Jared Harper contributed nine points and 11 assists. Danjel Purifoy added 14 points (4-of-6 from three-point range) off the bench.

A frightening moment occurred in the second half when Okeke's left leg buckled as he drove into the lane for a layup. The sophomore stayed on the ground in pain for a few minutes as medical personnel attended to his injury.

Thankfully, Okeke was able to walk into the locker room with assistance. He did not return.

Coby White and Cameron Johnson led the 29-7 Tar Heels with 15 points apiece. Luke Maye posted 13 points and seven rebounds.

Auburn will face either No. 3 Houston or No. 2 Kentucky in the Elite Eight on Sunday.