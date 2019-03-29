Brian Windhorst Was Told Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Relationship Remains Strong

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Until there is a definitive answer this summer, rumors about Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant potentially becoming teammates will likely continue for the next three months.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on the most recent episode of his Hoop Collective podcast (h/t HoopsHype.com) that Irving and Durant's relationship is "as strong as ever" and that they talk or text every day.

The most talked about destination for Durant and Irving has been the New York Knicks. The team set itself up to be a major free-agent player by creating two max slots after the January trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee to the Dallas Mavericks.

Irving told reporters in February he has respect for the Knicks organization: "Obviously they are making moves to position themselves for this upcoming summer. So I wish them the best."

Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, several NBA executives, agents, scouts and assistant coaches said they believe Durant will sign with the Knicks.

Irving and Durant can become free agents by opting out of the final year of their current deals.

For now, Durant will try to lead the Golden State Warriors to their third straight NBA title. Irving will attempt to get the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2009-10.