Elite 8 2019: Last-Minute Picks and Updated Odds for March Madness Round 4

After a couple of thrilling finishes during the Sweet 16, the 2019 men's NCAA tournament has a stacked Elite Eight.

Gonzaga's devastating offense will challenge Texas Tech's elite defense, and a surging Purdue team will square off with the steady-as-ever Virginia program in Saturday's regional finals.

Then on Sunday, Kentucky and Duke will attempt to add another chapter to their illustrious histories. They'll take on Auburn and Michigan State, respectively, with a Final Four berth at stake.

From the schedule to TV listings and odds to previews, we have everything you need to know about the Elite Eight.

Elite Eight Schedule

Saturday, March 30

No. 1 Gonzaga (-4) vs. No. 3 Texas Tech, 6:09 p.m. ET (TBS)

No. 1 Virginia (-4.5) vs. No. 3 Purdue, 8:49 p.m. ET (TBS)

Sunday, March 31

No. 2 Kentucky (-2.5) vs. No. 5 Auburn, 2:20 p.m. ET (CBS)

No. 1 Duke (-2) vs. No. 2 Michigan State, 5:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Elite Eight Picks

There isn't a more fascinating clash of strengths to be found during the Elite Eight than the West Region.

According to KenPom.com, Gonzaga is the nation's top-rated offense, while Texas Tech is the premier defensive team.

Gonzaga leads Division I in two-point percentage, overall field-goal percentage, points per game and effective field-goal percentage. The Zags also rank second nationally in non-transition offense and ninth in transition offense, per Hoop-Math.com.

Texas Tech, meanwhile, allows the second-lowest shooting clip, ranking third against twos and 11th against threes. The Red Raiders are second in non-transition defense.

The long story short? One elite unit is going to win―and we wouldn't fault you for picking either program. Gonzaga is our choice because of Brandon Clarke and Rui Hachimura―a rare frontcourt duo capable of handling Texas Tech's immense pressure―but the West Regional final should be a fantastic matchup.

You'll find a similar outlook in the South Regional final.

While UVA is known for its defensive excellence, terrific offense has carried the Boilermakers this season. Led by Carsen Edwards and Ryan Cline, Purdue has knocked down 31 threes over the last two games. That's just about impossible for any team to overcome.

However, if the Cavaliers and their second-best perimeter defense quiet the duo, it could be a long night for Purdue.

Long-range success will have a major impact on the Elite Eight clashes Sunday, too. Auburn leans heavily on threes, while Kentucky is mediocre at defending the arc. Duke is an abysmal shooting team from deep, whereas Michigan State is one of the best.

From a neutral perspective, hopefully those inverse relations lead to a dramatic finish. Kentucky and Duke have both survived a couple of exciting games in this tournament, most recently edging Houston and Virginia Tech, respectively, in the Sweet 16.

When a game is tight, though, superior talent often wins out. Kentucky and Duke are in tremendous position to earn the 18th and 17th Final Four appearances in their respective program histories.

