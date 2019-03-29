Mark Fox Reportedly Finalizing Contract to Become Cal Head Coach

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

After sitting out the 2018-19 season, Mark Fox will reportedly be back in the college coaching ranks at the University of California.

Per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein on Friday, Fox is finalizing a contract to become Cal's next head basketball coach.

The Golden Bears were in the market for a new coach after Wyking Jones was fired on March 24 following back-to-back eight-win seasons.

Following Jones' dismissal, John Canzano of The Oregonian reported former Cal star and Basketball Hall of Famer Jason Kidd was the school's top choice to take over the program.

Per Evan Daniels of 247Sports, Cal hired Todd Turner of the College Sports Associates consultancy firm to help find its next head coach.

The 50-year-old Fox will be tasked with building up a program that hasn't made the NCAA tournament since the 2015-16 season.

In 14 seasons with Nevada and Georgia, Fox went 286-176 with five NCAA tournament appearances. He was fired by Georgia in March 2018.