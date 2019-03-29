Video: Watch Oregon's Ehab Amin's Blatant Flop vs. Virginia in Sweet 16

Video: Watch Oregon's Ehab Amin's Blatant Flop vs. Virginia in Sweet 16March 29, 2019
MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts
Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami
Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs
Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness
Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness
UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell
Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka
LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album
Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record
Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February
Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph
WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos
Oregon guard Ehab Amin pulled off a perfectly executed flop after a face-to-face confrontation with Virginia forward Mamadi Diakite during Thursday night's Sweet 16 showdown.
Despite Amin's best efforts, he did not emerge unscathed, as he and Diakite both received technical fouls.
Virginia beat Oregon 53-49 to advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament. The Cavaliers will play the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday.
Winners and Losers from the First Day of the Sweet 16