Video: Watch Oregon's Ehab Amin's Blatant Flop vs. Virginia in Sweet 16

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 29, 2019

Oregon guard Ehab Amin pulled off a perfectly executed flop after a face-to-face confrontation with Virginia forward Mamadi Diakite during Thursday night's Sweet 16 showdown. 

Despite Amin's best efforts, he did not emerge unscathed, as he and Diakite both received technical fouls. 

Virginia beat Oregon 53-49 to advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament. The Cavaliers will play the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday. 

