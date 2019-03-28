NCAA Scores 2019: Tournament Results Tracker for Thursday's Sweet 16 Bracket

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Sweet 16 of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament got underway with four games scattered across Thursday night.

The 12th-seeded Oregon Ducks are the only double-digit seed remaining, as this year's Big Dance largely boasts few surprises. The Ducks' Cinderella run may be approaching its end with the top-seeded Virginia Cavaliers looming in the night's final matchup.

Elsewhere, the Tennessee Volunteers are looking to reach the Elite Eight for only the second time in program history. The No. 2 seed in the South Regional meets the third-seeded Purdue Boilermakers.

Here's a look at the scores from Thursday and a brief recap of the action.

Sweet 16 Results—March 28

No. 1 Gonzaga def. No. 4 Florida State, 72-58

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 2 Tennessee, 7:29 p.m. ET

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Michigan, 9:39 p.m. ET

No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 1 Virginia, 9:57 p.m. ET

Bracket

Thursday Recap

No. 1 Gonzaga 72, No. 4 Florida State 58

The Gonzaga Bulldogs defeated the Florida State Seminoles to reach the regional finals for the third time in five years.

Gonzaga's depth was too much to overcome for Florida State.

Seminoles guard Trent Forrest led all scorers with 20 points but was the only FSU player in double figures. Terance Mann entered Thursday averaging 11.6 points but shot 1-of-8 for five points in the loss. Mfiondu Kabengele also battled foul trouble and chipped in with eight points off the bench, well below his season average (13.4).

The Zags, on the other hand, got solid production from all their stars. Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke combined for 32 points, and Clarke posted a double-double (15 points, 12 rebounds). Zach Norvell Jr. and Josh Perkins had 14 points apiece.

Trailing by 11 points at the half, Florida State struggled to make up much ground on Gonzaga in the second half. The 'Noles trimmed the deficit to four points with 4:11 remaining after Forrest hit the second of two free throws.

Just under three minutes later, Gonzaga's lead had swelled back to 11 points, 67-56, as Florida State's offense dried up. The Seminoles desperately needed to step up and support Forrest, but they were unable to find a secondary source of offense.