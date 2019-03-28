NCAA Tournament 2019: Thursday's Sweet 16 Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

Harry How/Getty Images

The top seeds mostly dominated the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament, with two No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 seeds opening up Sweet 16 action on Thursday.

No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 4 Florida State got things underway in Anaheim, California, while the South Region opened Sweet 16 play needing overtime between No. 3 Purdue and No. 2 Tennessee in Louisville.

No. 12 Oregon, the lowest remaining seed in the tournament, will try to send No. 1 Virginia packing from the South Region. Meanwhile, No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Texas Tech will fight to decide who gets to take on No. 1 Gonzaga in the Elite Eight.

Below is an updated guide to Thursday's action as well as the tournament bracket and schedule.

Thursday Matchups and Results

No. 1 Gonzaga def. No. 4 Florida State, 72-58

No. 3 Purdue def. No. 2 Tennessee, 99-94

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Texas Tech: In Progress

No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 12 Oregon, 9:57 p.m. EST on TBS

Bracket

Schedule

Keep updated on the full schedule heading into the weekend at NCAA.com.

Recap

Gonzaga Bulldogs 72, Florida State Seminoles 58

Gonzaga got revenge on the Seminoles for upsetting them in the Sweet Sixteen one year ago—much to the delight of alum Johnathan Williams:

The Bulldogs entered halftime with a 38-27 lead and extended their streak of winning when holding a halftime lead to 29 games. They did so despite 14 turnovers and the Seminoles coming within four points with a little over four minutes remaining.

Every time Florida State would start to get the Bulldogs off their game, Gonzaga would quell it with a slam, such as this one from junior forward Brandon Clarke:

All season, Florida State had been pegged as a team capable of a deep run because of its accomplished senior class. However, the Seminoles were without senior forward Phil Cofer, who was home grieving his father's death, and senior guard David Nichols after he injured his foot in the second round.

Junior guard Trent Forrest put the team on his back with a career-high 20 points, leading all scorers, but he couldn't overcome Gonzaga by himself. The Seminoles have relied heavily on three-point shooting this season but only made three on Thursday.

Gonzaga advances to the Elite Eight and will face the winner of Thursday night's game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Texas Tech.

Purdue Boilermakers 99, Tennessee Volunteers 94

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Boilermakers looked to have their Elite Eight ticket in hand, leading 51-33 with 16:18 to go in the second half. The Volunteers snapped Purdue back to reality with an 18-2 run to take a 70-67 lead with 5:21 on the clock thanks to a three-ball from senior guard Admiral Schofield.

Down the stretch, Purdue and Tennessee fired back and forth. With 38 seconds to go, Purdue senior guard Ryan Cline, who made a game-high seven shots from three-point land, drained a three-pointer to tie the contest at 80.

Senior guard Grant Williams, who finished with a team-high 21 points, put the Vols up 82-80 with an emphatic put-back slam and 8.8 seconds left.

Overtime was needed after Purdue junior guard Carsen Edwards was fouled while shooting a three-pointer with two seconds in regulation. Edwards made two-of-three.

In overtime, Purdue had all the momentum and advanced to the program's first Elite Eight since 2000.

Edwards continued to make his case for the tournament's MVP by leading all scorers with 29 points, including five threes. In three NCAA tournament games, Edwards has compiled 97 points and 18 made threes.

Purdue will next play the winner of No. 1 Virginia and No. 12 Oregon.