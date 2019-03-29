Ty Jerome, No. 1 Virginia Beat Louis King, No. 12 Oregon to Advance to Elite 8

Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

Ty Jerome posted 13 points, six rebounds and six assists as No. 1 seed Virginia beat No. 12 Oregon 53-49 in the NCAA men's basketball tournament at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky on Thursday.

Kihei Clark added 12 points and six assists for the Cavaliers, who will play No. 3 seed Purdue in the Elite Eight on Saturday. UVA will make the Final Four for the first time since 1984 with a win.

Louis King scored 16 points for the 25-13 Ducks, who were the only double-digit seed in this year's Sweet 16.

The Ducks hung tough with the Cavaliers and even took a 45-42 lead with 5:44 left after a King three-pointer.

However, Clark immediately responded with his own three to tie the game. Brad Franklin of CavsCorner.com explained his importance to the team:

After the two teams traded a few empty possessions, Jerome put the Hoos up for good with 3:33 left thanks to another three-pointer.

Norm Wood of the Daily Press noted that clutch plays aren't uncommon for Jerome:

Neither team scored again until there were 27 seconds left on the clock, as Kyle Guy found De'Andre Hunter wide-open under the basket for any easy layup. Oregon guard Payton Pritchard responded with two free throws, but Hunter hit two of his own to effectively put the game away.

Virginia's defense came to play: King and Pritchard were the only two Ducks to score in the final 14:39 of the game, and Oregon did not make a field goal in the last 5:43.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports was impressed by UVA's efforts on that end, at least:

That performance was crucial on a night when the offense got next to nothing going. No Cavalier made at least half of his shots, with the team shooting just 35.7 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Guy was particularly cold, making four of 15 field goals and just two of 11 three-pointers. He's now 3-of-26 from three-point range for the tournament.

Hunter went just 4-of-13 and 1-of-6 from three-point range.

As Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports mentioned, UVA's path to the Elite Eight hasn't been easy:

The Cavaliers trailed by double digits versus No. 16 Gardner-Webb before pulling out a win. UVA didn't have much issue against No. 9 Oklahoma, but the Oregon game was anyone's contest until the final minutes.

Fran Fraschilla of ESPN gave credit to the Ducks, who snuck into the NCAA tournament field after winning the Pac-12 title:

As for the Cavaliers, they'll play Purdue on Saturday at 8:49 p.m. ET.