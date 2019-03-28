Goldust's WWE Contract Reportedly Expiring; Will Be Free Agent

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Former WWE Superstar Goldust will reportedly be free to sign with any wrestling company in the near future.

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Goldust's WWE contract recently expired, and it is expected that the 90-day, no-compete clause in his contract will expire in May.

That could be perfect timing for Goldust since his brother, Cody Rhodes, is one of the founders of All Elite Wrestling, which is set to put on its first pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, on May 25 in Las Vegas.

The 49-year-old Goldust had been under contract with WWE since 2013 and has been with the company in an on-and-off capacity for nearly 25 years.

Goldust has been out since July after undergoing double knee surgery, and his health status isn't known publicly.

There has been plenty of speculation that Goldust could be Cody's opponent at Double or Nothing since one hasn't yet been announced. Near the end of Thursday's "The Road to Double or Nothing" YouTube series, Cody's seamstress asked if she should stay away from gold with regard to his attire:

That could be a sign that Cody is preparing to face his older brother at AEW's first pay-per-view event.

Both Cody and Goldust are the sons of WWE Hall of Famer "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes, who made a name for himself outside WWE before joining the company. Cody is looking to follow in his father's footsteps by creating a popular alternative to the biggest wrestling company in the world.

In an interview with the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast (h/t Ross Kelly of WrestlingInc.com) in September, Goldust talked about being disappointed that he couldn't attend All In, but vowed to be at Cody's next big event: "I can not wait until All In 2. You can bet your ass I will be at that one."

In WWE, Goldust and Cody wrestled against each other and also worked together to become Tag Team champions. Given their family history, there may be no better opponent for Cody at Double or Nothing.

If Goldust does sign with AEW, it begs the question of whether he will be allowed to wrestle as Goldust or if he will have to go back to his Dustin Rhodes name since Goldust is a character that was created under the WWE umbrella.

He has worked on the independent scene as Goldust in the past, but since AEW is emerging as competition for WWE, the match at Double or Nothing may have to be billed as Rhodes vs. Rhodes if it takes place.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).