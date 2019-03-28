Eagles News: Richard Rodgers Agrees to 2-Year Contract with PHI

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles re-signed third tight end Richard Rodgers to a two-year contract Thursday.

Rodgers, 27, didn't make much of a statistical impact with the Eagles in 2018, catching just one pass for seven yards in seven games. His role is to serve primarily as a blocking tight end behind the team's top two options at the position, Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.

A knee injury kept Rodgers out of action for the first half of the season, preventing him from getting fully into the flow in the offense.

He will face competition for the third tight end role from Joshua Perkins and Will Tye, though he'll be expected to earn the roster spot and be utilized often. The Eagles rely heavily on their tight ends, and Ertz, Goedert and Rodgers make up arguably the best tight end grouping in the NFL.

His signing checks off another box for the Eagles in a largely solid offseason. They addressed needs across the roster by adding field-stretching wideout DeSean Jackson, defensive tackle Malik Jackson and defensive end Vinny Curry, among others. They also re-signed several of their own free agents, most prominently defensive end Brandon Graham.

Before coming to Philadelphia, Rodgers spent four seasons in Green Bay, registering 120 receptions for 1,166 yards and 13 scores.