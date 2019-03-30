Real Madrid vs. Huesca: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane will take charge of the team for the second time in his second spell at the club on Sunday, as they host La Liga’s bottom side Huesca.

Following on from his surprise return to the Santiago Bernabeu, Zidane got off to a winning start before the international break, with his side dispatching of struggling Celta Vigo 2-0. They are now just two points behind local rivals Atletico Madrid, but still 12 back on leaders Barcelona.

Los Blancos will be big favourites once again this weekend, as they face a Huesca team that are finding the going tough in their first season in the top flight. They go into the weekend’s fixtures seven points off safety.

Here are the viewing details for the match in the Spanish capital, as well as the odds for the game and a preview of what’s to come.

Odds

Real Madrid win (1/7)

Draw (37/4)

Huesca win (22/1)

Date: Sunday, March 31

Time: 7:45 p.m. (BST), 2:45 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: ITV 4 (UK), beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: ITV Hub (UK), Eleven Sports (U.S.), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

Preview

While Zidane would have been disappointed to take over a Real Madrid team that has no trophies to play for in the remaining weeks of the season, for the new boss his second spell could not have been more straightforward.

A fortnight ago they easily dispatched of an out-of-sorts Celta in front of the Madridistas. On Sunday, they will be huge favourites once again against the worst team in the division at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Significantly, both Gareth Bale and Isco were on the scoresheet against Celta, with each having fallen out of favour under the previous manager Santiago Solari. Per WhoScored.com, the players recalled to the first team by Zidane all made an impression:

Having failed to find consistency in 2018-19, Bale was able to make an impact for a manager who knows him well (UK only):

Although Madrid will be able to call up Casemiro again following his recent suspension, it would be a surprise if Zidane was to make too many changes for the upcoming clash.

Sunday’s opponents are unlikely to be too adventurous in their attacking play and will be content if they can somehow emerge from the match with a draw. The likes of Isco, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos should be able to influence the game without having to worry too much about their defensive duties.

For Isco in particular, the arrival of Zidane represents a major boost, as he failed to start a La Liga game under Solari. Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC summed up how long he has been waiting for a goal in the Spanish top flight:

Earlier this month there was a growing chance of Huesca getting out of trouble, especially after they earned a dramatic 2-1 win over Sevilla. However, their momentum has been stunted by two successive defeats and suddenly safety looks a long way away.

When they travelled to Barcelona earlier in the campaign, Huesca were on the end of an 8-2 demolition. While they will avoid a similar hammering in the capital, it’s hard to make a case for them getting anything given the chasm in quality between the two teams.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-0 Huesca