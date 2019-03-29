Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech Rout No. 2 Michigan, Will Play Gonzaga in Elite 8

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 29, 2019

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 28: Jarrett Culver #23 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders celebrates after making a basket and drawing a foul against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional at Honda Center on March 28, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

In a Sweet 16 showdown between two of the nation's best defensive teams, the Texas Tech Red Raiders prevailed with a 63-44 victory over the Michigan Wolverines. 

After winning their first two NCAA tournament games by a combined 35 points, Texas Tech faced an opponent that plays a similar style on the court. The Red Raiders lead the nation in defensive efficiency (0.854 points allowed per possession), with Michigan a close third (0.873), per TeamRankings.com

Texas Tech's unit prevailed by shutting down the Wolverines, holding them to a season low in points. Jarrett Culver (22 points, four rebounds) and Davide Moretti (15 points, four assists) sparked the Red Raiders' offense in the win. 

The first half was nothing short of an epic offensive struggle for both teams. They combined to score 40 points on 17-of-55 shooting, with Texas Tech's Davide Moretti and Matt Mooney making the only threes for either side. 

Mooney's three was emblematic of the game's flow, as Texas Tech essentially let the shot clock run down without getting an attempt before he just heaved the ball toward the basket:

  1. MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts

  2. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  3. Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs

  4. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  5. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  6. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  7. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  8. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  9. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  10. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  11. Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell

  15. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  16. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  17. Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record

  18. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  19. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  20. WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos

Right Arrow Icon

For all the criticisms Michigan's football team has received for its lackluster play since Jim Harbaugh took over as head coach, that group fared better more often in 2018 than the basketball team did in the first half Thursday:

In case anyone wants to assume this game was just a case of two great defenses at peak performance, The Athletic's Chris Vannini poured cold water on that theory:

Michigan was much worse than that, per ESPN Stats & Info:

Red Raiders head coach Chris Beard must have figured something out during halftime. His team started the second half scoring 12 of the first 14 points, increasing its lead to 36-18. 

  1. MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts

  2. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  3. Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs

  4. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  5. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  6. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  7. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  8. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  9. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  10. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  11. Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell

  15. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  16. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  17. Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record

  18. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  19. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  20. WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos

Right Arrow Icon

Among the reasons Michigan is heading home is its struggles behind the arc. The Wolverines weren't a three-point-shooting dynamo during the season, making 34.9 percent of their attempts, but they hit a new low Thursday by going 1-of-19. 

Following their statement win in the Sweet 16, the Red Raiders will face a very different team Saturday when they take on Gonzaga. The No. 1 seed in the West Region has scored at least 72 points in all three tournament games and averages 88.6 points per contest. 

Texas Tech's defense will have to be on point for the team to reach the Final Four for the first time in school history. 

What's Next?

Texas Tech will take on Gonzaga Saturday with a spot in the Final Four on the line. 

Related

    No. 1 UVa Hangs on Against No. 12 Oregon

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    No. 1 UVa Hangs on Against No. 12 Oregon

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Flop of the Year in UO-UVa 🤣

    Oregon's Ehab Amin deserves an Oscar after this performance

    Video Play Button
    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Flop of the Year in UO-UVa 🤣

    Oregon's Ehab Amin deserves an Oscar after this performance

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    No. 3 TTU Blows Out No. 2 Michigan

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    No. 3 TTU Blows Out No. 2 Michigan

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Surprise Hero Carries Purdue into Elite Eight

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Surprise Hero Carries Purdue into Elite Eight

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report