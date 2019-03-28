Report: Christian Pulisic Thigh Injury Diagnosed as Torn Muscle; Out 3-4 Weeks

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic is set to miss between three and four weeks due to a tear in his right thigh muscle.

ESPN said on Thursday the issue the playmaker accrued in the United States' 1-1 draw with Chile on Tuesday is likely to sideline him for as much as a month.

Having left the match early after scoring for the U.S. men's national team, Pulisic returned to Dortmund, and his club manager Lucien Favre provided an assessment on his condition ahead of the match against Wolfsburg on Saturday.

"Pulisic sadly is injured," he said, per ESPN FC. "He will definitely not play."

With Pulisic set for a sustained spell on the sidelines, he may be absent for BVB's crucial clash with Bayern Munich on April 6.

Dortmund and Bayern are currently involved in a gripping title race in the Bundesliga, with the two deadlocked on points and the latter in front on goal difference.

The injury in the 1-1 draw against Chile blemished what should have been a landmark night for Pulisic, as he scored his 10th goal for the national team:



Pulisic has agreed to join Chelsea at the end of the season for a reported £58 million, and with that move in mind, football writer Lars Pollmann said this injury may mean we've seen Pulisic in the yellow and black of Dortmund for the final time:



While the USMNT star will be disappointed to be sitting out such an important part of the season, his absence doesn't represent an enormous blow for the Dortmund team.

In 2018-19, Pulisic has found it tough to nail down a regular spot in the starting XI at the Westfalenstadion. The 20-year-old has only started six games for Dortmund in the German top flight, with his other nine appearances coming off the bench.