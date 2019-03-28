Ed Oliver Delivers Stellar Showing During Houston's Pro Day

Tim Warner/Getty Images

University of Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver ran an estimated 4.73-second 40-yard dash Thursday during the Cougars' pro day.

Oliver, a potential top-five pick in the 2019 draft, opted to stand on his other testing results from the NFL Scouting Combine: 32 bench-press reps, a 36-inch vertical jump and a 120-inch broad jump. He didn't run at the combine, which added intrigue to Thursday's workout.

In addition, there are questions about whether NFL teams would keep the 21-year-old Houston native at defensive tackle or try to convert him into an edge player.

Oliver told reporters at the combine he views himself as an interior playmaker similar to the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald, the two-time reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, but he won't oppose a position change if asked.

"I'd ask myself to play linebacker too," he said. "I'm a very athletic defensive tackle. You never know, I might end up playing linebacker in the league. I'm not objectionable to it. I'm a D-lineman. I feel like I'm a 3-technique. But if they pay me to play linebacker, guess what I'm going to be doing?"

Although defensive ends and outside linebackers are among the league's most important positions, Donald has proved it's possible to make a massive impact while playing on the inside.

Oliver has flashed similar upside. He recorded 192 total tackles, 13.5 sacks, 53 tackles for loss, 11 passes defended and five forced fumbles across 32 appearances in three years with the Cougars. He recorded just three sacks in 2018, but much of that can be attributed to double- and triple-teams from opposing offenses.

Here's a look at some of his highlights from positional drills Thursday:

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller rated Oliver as the No. 7 overall player in the defense-oriented 2019 class on his latest big board.

The Buffalo Bills (No. 9 selection) and Denver Broncos (No. 10) are both looking for defensive line upgrades, so it's unlikely the Houston standout makes it out of the top 10 on April 25.