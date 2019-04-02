Predicting Landing Spots for the Top NFL Free Agents on Market Entering April

1 of 10

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The sheer chaos associated with Colin Kaepernick joining the New England Patriots would be enough to not only blow up Twitter, but also Instagram, Facebook, Myspace and Friendster. This is the kind of development—the outspoken Kaepernick becoming a member of Donald Trump's Favorite NFL Team—that would be too juicy not to devour.

And while it probably won't happen, it does make some sense.

The Patriots like talented football players (✔️); they like giving players opportunities to rejuvenate their careers (✔️); they need a potential successor for the 41-year-old Tom Brady (✔️); and they can get away with controversial press (✔️).

The Pats have been so damn successful that they really don't have to worry what the league or their fans will think about such a move. And in an interview with CNN after his collusion lawsuit was settled in February, Kap's attorney, Mark Geragos, mentioned the Patriots and Carolina Panthers as teams that could sign the 31-year-old.

Carolina has since indicated it is happy with its quarterback stable, but the Patriots remain a possibility. And acquiring Kaepernick sure would help owner Robert Kraft deflect some of the scrutiny resulting from the criminal charges he's currently facing.