NFL Players Who Could Be Traded Following Free Agency

0 of 10

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Have you not been entertained enough by the 2019 NFL trade market?

Already traded this offseason: two superstar wide receivers (Odell Beckham Jr. and Antonio Brown), two quarterbacks with a combined 251 starts under their belts (Joe Flacco and Ryan Tannehill), two Pro Bowl pass-rushers (Dee Ford and Olivier Vernon), a three-time Pro Bowl defensive end with Super Bowl pedigree (Michael Bennett), a two-time Pro Bowl guard (Kelechi Osemele) and a high-potential first-round pick at safety (Jabrill Peppers).

But now that the dust has settled on peak free agency, we're likely to see more trades go down as teams try to account for redundancies that stem from offseason movement.

They might not be as high-profile as some of the moves made during the first week of the new league year, but here are 10 potential impact players who—as a result of becoming redundant and/or too pricey—could be on the trade block entering the next phase of the 2019 offseason.