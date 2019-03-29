NBA Players Already Showing 2019-20 Breakout Potential

1 of 6

De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

Fox's 22nd birthday isn't until late December. He's younger than potential 2019 lottery picks De'Andre Hunter and Brandon Clarke. There isn't any reason to assume Fox is close to reaching his peak.

That said, it would be tough to break out again after the campaign he's having. His stats skyrocketed in both volume and efficiency, and he kept the lowly Kings playoff relevant into the stretch run. Unless he dramatically improves his outside shot, a substantial jump in his third season seems unlikely, if only because it's hard to take a big leap forward from nightly contributions of 17.5 points and 7.2 assists.

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

While stronger statistical days are almost assuredly ahead, Jackson already seems too well-regarded to fit the breakout mold. He hasn't always had the workload of a budding star, so his numbers don't quite jump off the page (13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks). But it feels inevitable that they will, probably sooner than later.

Ostensibly a defense-first prospect, he scored 24 points on 12 shots in his second NBA game. His first 30-point performance—36 on 13-of-22 shooting, to be precise—came less than two months later. Before the calendar year was up, Memphis already positioned him as its franchise cornerstone.

"We never had to sit everyone down and have a big speech about Jaren being the franchise's future. It's like, 'Duh,'" Grizzlies executive vice president of basketball operations John Hollinger told Ben Golliver of the Washington Post in December.

Lauri Markkanen, Chicago Bulls

Like Jackson, Markkanen has seized control of his own franchise. The Bulls might have other pivotal players in their rebuild, but the sophomore 7-footer anchors the entire project.

Achieving that stature moves him north of the breakout designation. His numbers—while perhaps well shy of where they'll one day be—also argue his breakout is complete. With his season complete, he became just the fourth player to ever average at least 18 points, nine rebounds and two triples.