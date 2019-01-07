Re-Drafting the 2018 NBA Rookie Class: Where Would Luka, Trae, Ayton Go Today?

21 of 21

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

21. Utah Jazz: Jerome Robinson

Robinson hasn't been given a chance yet in L.A., but he's played like a lottery pick in the G League. An athletic 6'6" 2-guard, the original No. 13 pick would give the Jazz a backup scorer behind Donovan Mitchell.

22. Chicago Bulls (via Pelicans): Lonnie Walker IV

An early-season injury kept Walker sidelined, but he just started cooking in the G League. The Bulls just need talent, and Walker's explosive athleticism and shot-making put him in the best-prospect-available discussion at No. 22.

23. Indiana Pacers: Troy Brown Jr.

The Pacers re-draft Brown based on what he flashed at Oregon since he hasn't played much in Washington. He lacks a speciality skill, but Brown also checks boxes with his slashing, passing and defensive versatility. His shooting development will wind up determining his value as an NBA wing.

24. Portland Trail Blazers: De'Anthony Melton

Melton slipped during the real draft after being forced to miss last season because he was linked to the pay-for-play scandal. In limited minutes with Phoenix, he's made a case for first-round consideration of a re-draft for his passing, on-ball defense and potential to improve as a shooter.

25. Los Angeles Lakers (via Cavaliers): Anfernee Simons

Simons needs time in the G League, which he's not getting since Portland doesn't have an affiliate. The Lakers would take him here after looking through the long-term projection lens that approves his athleticism, ball-handling skill and shot-making.

26. Philadelphia 76ers: Landry Shamet

Shamet has quickly become a key shooter off the Sixers bench, so why not grab him again. He's already an established fit for his ability to stretch the floor and contribute without needing dribbles.

27. Boston Celtics: Moritz Wagner

Wagner hasn't found the floor much in L.A., but the Celtics would value his shooting and shot-making from Michigan. General manager Danny Ainge would also approve of Wagner's competitive nature and passion.

28. Golden State Warriors: Donte DiVincenzo

The Bucks may have reached on DiVincenzo, whose offense is behind. Golden State would be a suitable destination for his development. With the Warriors, he'd be able to focus strictly on effort and defense while letting the scoring chances come to him.

29. Brooklyn Nets (via Raptors): Hamidou Diallo

Diallo's limited ball skills and shooting range hold him back, but his agility and explosive leaping have still served him well with more space and pace in the NBA. He's been efficient without a jumper. The Nets would value Diallo's talent at baseline and bet on his shooting to improve.

30. Atlanta Hawks (via Rockets): Elie Okobo

After taking Ayton over Young, the Hawks could use a ball-handler. Of the point guards remaining, Okobo has flashed the most potential with his size, shot-making and playmaking.