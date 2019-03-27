2019 McDonald's All-American Game: Report Card for Every Player

2 of 3

James Wiseman, Memphis

Wiseman didn't have a great game shooting, even airballing a three-pointer, but you could still see a robust combination of size, post moves and athletic ability. He looked extraordinarily difficult to guard in the post, but as noted on the ESPN2 broadcast Wiseman tends to rely too much on his fadeaway, a tendency you could see on Wednesday too.

Matthew Hurt, Undecided

Hurt was one of the more active players in the game, with mixed results. He got an easy dunk off a pick-and-roll, hit a tough midrange jumper off the glass, ran the floor well and hit the glass hard. He just didn't make many shots. Hurt is considered a classic stretch 4, and he looked like one on Wednesday. But he'll need to shoot it a lot better.

Samuell Williamson, Louisville

Williamson had a rough start with an ugly miss from the baseline, but soon after started to look like one of the best scorers on the floor. He hit an open three, a tough fadeaway on the baseline, a guarded midrange jumper, and blocked a shot. Williamson's touch was obvious, and he showed some toughness too.

Armando Bacot, Jr., North Carolina

Shooting touch is not a strength for Bacot at this stage of his career, a fact made evident by the hard brick of a hook shot and the less-than-elegant free throws he shot. He looked like a prototypical college big man, including the physical offensive rebounding and a tough baseline drive for a contested layup.

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Edwards was at his best Wednesday when he was attacking the rim, either in transition or in the halfcourt. He had an explosive fastbreak dunk, and showed a lot of explosion and burst on his drives to the rim, hitting one of the game's prettier shots on a spinning layup. He made a three-pointer, but didn't look like a knockdown shooter, exactly. It all added up to 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Davis looks like an old-school center, but he ran the floor well on Wednesday, getting rewarded with a couple of easy dunks in transition. He also looks relatively quick. He was able to slip past his man a couple times on interior drives, showing some potential as a scorer in addition to being a running, jumping, dunking big man.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova

It was an up-and-down game for Robinson-Earl. He got stripped on a face-up move early in the game, got a pullup jumper blocked and missed an three. But he also made a nice up-and-under move for a scoop layup and a foul, and revealed a nice stroke in hitting an open 3 later in the game. Robinston-Earl finished tied for the team high with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting.

Wendell Moore, Jr., Duke

The shooting stroke was what stood out for Moore on Wednesday. He hit the games best step-back three off the glass from the wing and showed nice touch at the free-throw line, going 5 of 5 from the field and 2 of 2 at the foul line for 13 points in 17 minutes.

Trendon Watford, Undecided

Watford was active on the glass, getting seven rebounds to go with 10 points. He also added four assists, completing the game's most well-rounded box score.