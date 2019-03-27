2019 McDonald's All-American Game: Report Card for Every Player

2019 McDonald's All-American Game: Report Card for Every PlayerMarch 28, 2019
The 2019 edition of the McDonald's All-American Game didn't feature much offensive organization or defense, as usual. But it nevertheless provides a great chance to see the guys who will become the nation's most touted freshmen come November.
If Wednesday's game was any indication, Precious Achiuwa and Cole Anthony are a cut above the rest.
Achiuwa and Anthony led their East squad to a 115-100 win, scoring a combined 36 points.
While those two shined bright, we've handed out grades to every player who suited up in Atlanta. These don't take recruiting rankings or projected role in college into account; they're based solely on how the players fared Wednesday.
A's
Precious Achiuwa, Undecided
There was very little that Achiuwa did not attempt to show off on Wednesday, and other than his outside shooting it all looked pretty good. Achiuwa, who finished with a game-high 22 points and nine rebounds, made a fadeaway jumper off the baseline, a thundering dunk filling down the lane, bullied his man several times on face-up drives, snatched a rebound and took it all the way to the basket (but missed). He looked like the most athletic guy on the floor, and like he's going to get a whole lot of offensive rebounds and and-ones in his career.
Cole Anthony, Undecided
Anthony had 14 points and seven assists and won the game's MVP award, which was appropriate considering he looked like the best player on the floor the whole time he was out there. He scored on a floater, he scored on a runout dunk, hit a driving scoop through contact, threw a no-look pass for an assist, threw another slick pass for an assist and generally dominated the game in every way. It looked like the game was moving slower for him than it was almost everybody else.
Scottie Lewis, Florida
When Lewis was on the floor, he seemed to be everywhere with his quickness, length and general pace of play. He was especially dangerous on defense and with the ball in his hands in the open floor, where he showed excellent speed and nice touch at the rim. He even had a chase-down block. Lewis didn't show as much offensive versatility as some of the others, but he looked like a terrific all-around player.
Oscar Tschiebwe, West Virginia
This is a guy who's going to be playing in the paint for Bob Huggins, and he very much looked the part. Bulky and physical, Tschiebwe owned the paint when he was in the game, snatching rebounds on both ends and blocking a shot Based on Wednesday's performance you wouldn't expect him to score a ton of points at the next level, but he's a load to deal with nonetheless.
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Maxey took a team-high 10 shots and scored a team-high 13 points, shooting 3 of 6 on three-pointers and grabbing two steals. He looked the part of a shooter who won't have trouble getting off his shot and won't hesitate to put it up.
Bs
James Wiseman, Memphis
Wiseman didn't have a great game shooting, even airballing a three-pointer, but you could still see a robust combination of size, post moves and athletic ability. He looked extraordinarily difficult to guard in the post, but as noted on the ESPN2 broadcast Wiseman tends to rely too much on his fadeaway, a tendency you could see on Wednesday too.
Matthew Hurt, Undecided
Hurt was one of the more active players in the game, with mixed results. He got an easy dunk off a pick-and-roll, hit a tough midrange jumper off the glass, ran the floor well and hit the glass hard. He just didn't make many shots. Hurt is considered a classic stretch 4, and he looked like one on Wednesday. But he'll need to shoot it a lot better.
Samuell Williamson, Louisville
Williamson had a rough start with an ugly miss from the baseline, but soon after started to look like one of the best scorers on the floor. He hit an open three, a tough fadeaway on the baseline, a guarded midrange jumper, and blocked a shot. Williamson's touch was obvious, and he showed some toughness too.
Armando Bacot, Jr., North Carolina
Shooting touch is not a strength for Bacot at this stage of his career, a fact made evident by the hard brick of a hook shot and the less-than-elegant free throws he shot. He looked like a prototypical college big man, including the physical offensive rebounding and a tough baseline drive for a contested layup.
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Edwards was at his best Wednesday when he was attacking the rim, either in transition or in the halfcourt. He had an explosive fastbreak dunk, and showed a lot of explosion and burst on his drives to the rim, hitting one of the game's prettier shots on a spinning layup. He made a three-pointer, but didn't look like a knockdown shooter, exactly. It all added up to 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting.
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Davis looks like an old-school center, but he ran the floor well on Wednesday, getting rewarded with a couple of easy dunks in transition. He also looks relatively quick. He was able to slip past his man a couple times on interior drives, showing some potential as a scorer in addition to being a running, jumping, dunking big man.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova
It was an up-and-down game for Robinson-Earl. He got stripped on a face-up move early in the game, got a pullup jumper blocked and missed an three. But he also made a nice up-and-under move for a scoop layup and a foul, and revealed a nice stroke in hitting an open 3 later in the game. Robinston-Earl finished tied for the team high with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting.
Wendell Moore, Jr., Duke
The shooting stroke was what stood out for Moore on Wednesday. He hit the games best step-back three off the glass from the wing and showed nice touch at the free-throw line, going 5 of 5 from the field and 2 of 2 at the foul line for 13 points in 17 minutes.
Trendon Watford, Undecided
Watford was active on the glass, getting seven rebounds to go with 10 points. He also added four assists, completing the game's most well-rounded box score.
Cs
Nico Mannion, Arizona
The game's big matchup was supposed to be between guards Cole Anthony and Nico Mannion, but it wasn't much of a contest. Anthony outplayed Mannion in every possible way, often in a one-on-one scenario. Mannion started the game picking up Anthony almost 94 feet, but he got his first shot swatted, then missed two threes, then score his first points on a lob pass that accidentally went in. It was a tough night all around.
Tre Mann, Florida
Mann spent most of his time lobbing extra long-range 3s at the rim without much success. Despite the misses, his stroke looked good, and he did make one late in the game. But it's safe to say this wasn't the performance he was looking for.
Isaiah Stewart, Washington
Stewart was on the receiving end of the game's first alley-oop, which ought to count for something. He looked like a guy who's going to catch a lot of lobs before it's all said and done, but he also put it on the floor for a nice floater. He didn't look ready to be taking many threes yet, but there's no question he can finish around the rim.
Josh Green, Arizona
Green scored eight points on nine shots and put up an airball. So it wasn't the most efficient performance, but he showed some flashes with a slick pass off a pick-and-roll that led to a dunk (and one of his two assists) as well as a silky reverse layup that showed some grace and body control.
Kahlil Whitney, Kentucky
Whitney went 1-of-5 from the field with two points, a rebound and two turnovers in 15 minutes, a disappointing performance for a top-10 recruit.
Bryan Antoine, Villanova
Antoine had a tough night, going 1-of-4 with three assists and three turnovers.
Josiah-Jordan James, Tennessee
James was the only guy who played in the game but didn't score, going 0-of-3 in 18 minutes.
Jaden McDaniels, Undecided
An open dunk was the highlight in an otherwise quiet seven-point performance.
Isaiah Mobley, USC
The 5 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds made for nice balance, but the 2-of-7 shooting took away from it.