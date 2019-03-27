Bryce Harper Responds to Being MLB's 'Most Overrated' Player

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is trying to look on the bright side after being named the most overrated player in the league by his peers.

"I don't really know what to say. I mean, I have no answer. I have no idea," Harper said Wednesday, per Tom Schad of USA Today. "I knew ESPN did (a similar poll) a couple years back, and I won MVP the next year. So I don't know. Maybe we'll do that again this year. We'll see."

Harper earned 62 percent of the vote when players were asked by The Athletic who the most overrated player in baseball is.

It was the second straight year he earned this "honor" in the same poll, although his 13-year, $330 million contract likely caught the attention of many.

"It's marketing. It's star power," one player said of Harper. "But what has he done besides have one year?"

His one good season was certainly an impressive one with a .330 batting average, 42 home runs and an incredible 1.109 OPS. He was named the NL MVP for the first and only time.

This came after the poll Harper referred to, which was conducted by ESPN the Magazine and named him the most overrated player in both 2014 and 2015.

Although he seemingly changed opinions in 2015, minds have been turned back with less-than-stellar showings over the past few years.

Harper is still well above average with six All-Star selections in seven years, totaling 184 home runs and a .900 OPS in his career. However, some clearly feel he doesn't deserve the recognition he has been receiving.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman finished second in the poll with 4.1 percent of votes.