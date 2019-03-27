Knee-Jerk Reactions After 2019 McDonald's All-American Game

1 of 4

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

There were three uncommitted players in last year's McDonalds All-American Game—Romeo Langford (No. 5 recruit), E.J. Montgomery (No. 12 recruit) and Jordan Brown (No. 16 recruit).



This year's event featured five players still mulling over their college decision:

Cole Anthony (No. 4 in the 247Sports composite rankings) was the MVP of the game, tallying 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting to go along with a game-high seven assists. The Oak Hill Academy standout has whittled his list of schools down to Georgetown, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oregon and Wake Forest.



Jaden McDaniels (No. 5 in 247Sports composite rankings) had seven points and two assists. He's also down to a final five, with Kentucky, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA and Washington still in the mix. He's the younger brother of current San Diego State standout Jalen McDaniels.



Matthew Hurt (No. 8 in 247Sports composite rankings) logged eight points and five rebounds as the lone uncommitted player on the West squad. The 6'9" forward is still considering Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis, North Carolina and his home state school Minnesota.



Precious Achiuwa (No. 13 in 247Sports composite rankings) was the leading scorer in the game with 22 points on 10-of-20 shooting, to go along with nine rebounds. UConn is the current favorite, while Georgia, Kansas, Memphis, North Carolina and St. John's are also in play.

Trendon Watford (No. 27 in 247Sports composite rankings) finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Memphis is the current leader for his services, with Alabama, Indiana and LSU also in the running.