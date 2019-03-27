Knee-Jerk Reactions After 2019 McDonald's All-American GameMarch 28, 2019
Knee-Jerk Reactions After 2019 McDonald's All-American Game
The 42nd annual McDonald's All-American Game took place Wednesday night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
While another exciting weekend of the NCAA tournament kicks off on Thursday, the annual showcase of the nation's top high school talent gave us a glimpse into who's next on the college hardwood.
As usual, the event was a high-scoring affair, with the East topping the West, 115-100.
Let's take a quick walk through a few knee-jerk reactions from the game.
There's Some Serious Uncommitted Talent Still Available
There were three uncommitted players in last year's McDonalds All-American Game—Romeo Langford (No. 5 recruit), E.J. Montgomery (No. 12 recruit) and Jordan Brown (No. 16 recruit).
This year's event featured five players still mulling over their college decision:
Cole Anthony (No. 4 in the 247Sports composite rankings) was the MVP of the game, tallying 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting to go along with a game-high seven assists. The Oak Hill Academy standout has whittled his list of schools down to Georgetown, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oregon and Wake Forest.
Jaden McDaniels (No. 5 in 247Sports composite rankings) had seven points and two assists. He's also down to a final five, with Kentucky, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA and Washington still in the mix. He's the younger brother of current San Diego State standout Jalen McDaniels.
Matthew Hurt (No. 8 in 247Sports composite rankings) logged eight points and five rebounds as the lone uncommitted player on the West squad. The 6'9" forward is still considering Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis, North Carolina and his home state school Minnesota.
Precious Achiuwa (No. 13 in 247Sports composite rankings) was the leading scorer in the game with 22 points on 10-of-20 shooting, to go along with nine rebounds. UConn is the current favorite, while Georgia, Kansas, Memphis, North Carolina and St. John's are also in play.
Trendon Watford (No. 27 in 247Sports composite rankings) finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Memphis is the current leader for his services, with Alabama, Indiana and LSU also in the running.
Oscar Tshiebwe Can Be a Force in the Big 12
Going back to the first 247Sports composite rankings in 2003, West Virginia has never landed a 5-star recruit.
That changed when Oscar Tshiebwe committed on Oct. 20.
The 6'9", 250-pound center attends Kennedy Catholic High School in Pennsylvania, the same high school that current Mountaineers big man Sagaba Konate attended.
There's a good chance Konate will return for his senior season after a knee injury cut his 2018-19 campaign short after just eight games.
If he does, that duo could form a lethal frontcourt tandem. If not, Tshiebwe is capable of filling the void.
He racked up a double-double in the McDonald's game with 12 points and 10 rebounds in just 18 minutes of action.
Arizona Is Well-Positioned for a Bounce-Back Season
With the top five scorers from last year's team all either leaving for the NBA or graduating, and three notable recruits de-committing from the 2018 class, the Wildcats went 17-15 and missed the NCAA tournament for just the third time since 1984.
Help is on the way.
The Wildcats have the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation this year, led by McDonald's All-American selections Nico Mannion and Josh Green who check in as the No. 10 and No. 11 players in the class, respectively.
Mannion, a dynamic 6'3" point guard, had eight points and two assists in the showcase.
Green, a 6'6" wing from IMG Academy, also had eight points and a pair of assists.
Add in 4-stars Zeke Nnaji (No. 35 recruit) and Terry Armstrong (No. 54 recruit), along with 3-star big man Christian Koloko (No. 166 recruit), and things are looking up.
Look Out for Memphis
Speaking of teams that missed the tournament, the Memphis Tigers have now failed to make the NCAA tournament field five years in a row after making it 10 times over a 12-year span.
The tides are quickly turning under new coach Anfernee Hardaway, though.
The Tigers won 22 games this year and made some noise in the AAC tournament with a 24-point blowout of NCAA tournament-bound UCF.
2018 top 100 recruit Tyler Harris (10.8 PPG) will be back after a productive freshman season, and he'll be joined by a dynamite recruiting class that could get even better.
James Wiseman—the No. 1 recruit in the 2019 class—has already committed. The 7'0" center had 13 points and six rebounds on Wednesday night.
He's joined by 4-star forward DJ Jefferies (No. 47 recruit) and 3-star recruits Damion Baugh (No. 134 recruit) and Malcolm Dandridge (No. 138 recruit).
And as we mentioned while breaking down the uncommitted recruits, the Tigers are still the favorites to land fellow McDonald's All-American Trendon Watford. They're also still in the running for Matthew Hurt and Precious Achiuwa.
Look for the tournament drought to end in 2020.