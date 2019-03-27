Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos, Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm Fights Headline UFC 239

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 27, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 02: Jon Jones battles Anthony Smith (not pictured) in their UFC light heavyweight championship bout during the UFC 235 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 2, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The UFC 239 main event will feature Jon Jones defending his light heavyweight title versus Thiago Santos, and Amanda Nunes will put her bantamweight belt on the line against Holly Holm in the co-main event. 

UFC president Dana White revealed the news Wednesday to Brett Okamoto of ESPN.com, who reported that all sides have verbally agreed to the bouts but have not signed any official paperwork.

UFC 239 is set to take place Saturday, July 6, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

