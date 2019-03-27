Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos, Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm Fights Headline UFC 239

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The UFC 239 main event will feature Jon Jones defending his light heavyweight title versus Thiago Santos, and Amanda Nunes will put her bantamweight belt on the line against Holly Holm in the co-main event.

UFC president Dana White revealed the news Wednesday to Brett Okamoto of ESPN.com, who reported that all sides have verbally agreed to the bouts but have not signed any official paperwork.

UFC 239 is set to take place Saturday, July 6, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

