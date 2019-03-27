WWE Announcer Jojo Announces Pregnancy with Boyfriend Bray Wyatt

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

WWE Superstars JoJo and Bray Wyatt announced Wednesday they are expecting their first child in June.

JoJo (real name Joseann Offerman) said the baby boy will be named Knash.

"I'm so excited to announce baby Knash, coming this June! This has been the most beautiful, incredible experience of my life so far. I am so happy that I was able to use this time to enjoy this privately but now I'm ready to share it with you all. I could not be happier!!! This truly has been the biggest blessing. And words can not explain how ready and excited we are to meet you my little man! I love you more than you'll ever know. Oh and WWE Universe, WE will be back when the time is right."

Offerman has been absent from Monday Night Raw since late December. Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) most recently competed in a dark match against Baron Corbin at Starrcade 2018 in late November.

He'd previously been operating in a tag team with Matt Hardy throughout last summer, but it appeared that storyline had reached its conclusion before the Florida native's extended absence from television.

Wyatt has two children from a prior marriage to Samantha Rotunda. The couple got a divorce in 2017.