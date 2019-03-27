DeMarcus Cousins on If He Knew Anthony Davis Would Request Trade: 'Duh'

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

DeMarcus Cousins wasn't surprised when Anthony Davis requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Golden State Warriors center could only shrug and laugh when Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports asked him whether he knew his former teammate wanted out:

"As soon as all that goofy junk went down," Cousins said, "I knew exactly what was going to happen."

That "junk" was Cousins' own unceremonious exit from the Pelicans. He signed a one-year deal with the Warriors in July after saying he had no other offers.

Cousins also said Davis' decision to sign with Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul was a "power move" that indicated he wanted out of New Orleans.

Although Davis is finishing the year with the Pelicans, his time in New Orleans appears to be coming to an end. It would be a major surprise if he begins the 2019-20 season in an Pelicans uniform.