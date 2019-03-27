DeMarcus Cousins on If He Knew Anthony Davis Would Request Trade: 'Duh'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 27, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 22: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans and DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the New Orleans Pelicans walk of the court during a NBA game against the Chicago Bulls at the Smoothie King Center on January 22, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

DeMarcus Cousins wasn't surprised when Anthony Davis requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans

The Golden State Warriors center could only shrug and laugh when Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports asked him whether he knew his former teammate wanted out:

"As soon as all that goofy junk went down," Cousins said, "I knew exactly what was going to happen."

That "junk" was Cousins' own unceremonious exit from the Pelicans. He signed a one-year deal with the Warriors in July after saying he had no other offers

Cousins also said Davis' decision to sign with Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul was a "power move" that indicated he wanted out of New Orleans.

Although Davis is finishing the year with the Pelicans, his time in New Orleans appears to be coming to an end. It would be a major surprise if he begins the 2019-20 season in an Pelicans uniform.

