NFL Draft Rumors: N'Keal Harry to Meet with Saints, Cardinals, Broncos, More

NFL Draft Rumors: N'Keal Harry to Meet with Saints, Cardinals, Broncos, MoreMarch 27, 2019
Former Arizona State receiver N'Keal Harry showed off in front of all 32 teams at his pro day Wednesday, but reportedly will now meet with several teams ahead of the upcoming NFL draft.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints will all get a chance to interview the receiver.
Bleacher Report's Matt Miller predicted Harry would be taken with the No. 34 overall pick to the Indianapolis Colts in his latest mock draft.
The 6'2", 228-pound prospect had an extremely productive college career, totaling 155 catches, 2,230 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns over his past two seasons with the Sun Devils.
He was one of the best in the country at catching contested passes, according to Pro Football Focus:
Steve Palazzolo @PFF_Steve
Notable contested catch percentages, draft-eligible WRs: Gary Jennings 54.0% N'Keal Harry 53.2 Kelvin Harmon 51.4 A.J. Brown 51.3 JJ Arcega-Whiteside 49.4 Hakeem Butler 45.2 Anthony Johnson 43.4 Deebo Samuel 37.9 Andy Isabella 34.8 Emanuel Hall 25.0 Marquise Brown 21.7 @PFF
Harry then got a chance to showcase his hands and route-running among other things during his pro day:
Josh Weinfuss @joshweinfuss
Former ASU WR N’Keal Harry caught 17 of 21 passes during his pro day. The only thing he did was run routes and set out to show he could create separation. https://t.co/qWvoIj1Djj
Josh Weinfuss @joshweinfuss
In addition to running routes, N’Keal Harry also caught punts, and did the shuttle and three-come drill at the request of scouts.
Per Schefter, he "impressed" during this performance and it was apparently enough to gain some extra meetings.
Each of these teams is in need of help at receiver, with most looking for a No. 2 threat behind already established players. Regardless of where he is drafted, Harry could become an immediate help at the position and produce big numbers as early as his rookie season.
