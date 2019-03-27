NFL Draft Rumors: N'Keal Harry to Meet with Saints, Cardinals, Broncos, More

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 27, 2019

Arizona State wide receiver N'Keal Harry (1) during an NCAA college football against Utah, Saturday, Nov 3, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Former Arizona State receiver N'Keal Harry showed off in front of all 32 teams at his pro day Wednesday, but reportedly will now meet with several teams ahead of the upcoming NFL draft. 

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints will all get a chance to interview the receiver.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller predicted Harry would be taken with the No. 34 overall pick to the Indianapolis Colts in his latest mock draft.

The 6'2", 228-pound prospect had an extremely productive college career, totaling 155 catches, 2,230 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns over his past two seasons with the Sun Devils.

He was one of the best in the country at catching contested passes, according to Pro Football Focus:

Harry then got a chance to showcase his hands and route-running among other things during his pro day:

Per Schefter, he "impressed" during this performance and it was apparently enough to gain some extra meetings.

Each of these teams is in need of help at receiver, with most looking for a No. 2 threat behind already established players. Regardless of where he is drafted, Harry could become an immediate help at the position and produce big numbers as early as his rookie season.

