UCLA's Kris Wilkes Declares for 2019 NBA Draft, Hires Agent

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 27, 2019

UCLA Bruins guard Kris Wilkes (13) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

After two years at UCLA, guard Kris Wilkes has announced he is turning pro. 

Wilkes wrote on Twitter he has hired an agent and declared for the 2019 NBA draft: 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

