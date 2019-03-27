UCLA's Kris Wilkes Declares for 2019 NBA Draft, Hires Agent

UCLA's Kris Wilkes Declares for 2019 NBA Draft, Hires AgentMarch 27, 2019
After two years at UCLA, guard Kris Wilkes has announced he is turning pro.
Wilkes wrote on Twitter he has hired an agent and declared for the 2019 NBA draft:
Kris Air Wilkes @kadw31
Nothing but love and good memories at UCLA. Thank you! #GoBruins 🐻💙💛 https://t.co/CZGHdWPzTb
