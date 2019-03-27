CBB Recruiting 2019: Ranking 10 Best Classes After McDonald's All-American Game

CBB Recruiting 2019: Ranking 10 Best Classes After McDonald's All-American GameMarch 28, 2019
The 2019 McDonald's All-American Game was full of superstar talent. The nation's 18 highest-rated college basketball recruits―plus six more―gathered for the All-Star showcase in Atlanta.
And a few of them even joined a future teammate.
Arizona, Duke, Florida, Kentucky and Villanova each had a pair of representatives. Overall, nine of the nation's top 10 classes saw one incoming freshman participate in the event.
Since a handful of McDonald's All-American 5-stars remain uncommitted, the rankings may change substantially in the coming weeks. In the meantime, these classes are the best of the best.
10. Louisville Cardinals
247Sports composite ranking: 7
5-star recruits: None
4-star recruits: Samuell Williamson (6'6" SF), Aidan Igiehon (6'10" C), David Johnson (6'5" G), Jaelyn Withers (6'8" PF), Josh Nickelberry (6'4" SG)
Name to know: David Johnson
Johnson is the third-highest-rated signee, but he might have the largest immediate impact. Louisville is set to lose Christen Cunningham, who averaged 10.1 points and a team-high 4.8 assists as a senior. Cunningham's departure leaves 30-plus minutes to fill at guard, and Johnson's versatile perimeter defense puts him in position to earn a lot of that playing time. Darius Perry will be Johnson's main competition, especially if Louisville wants to keep Ryan McMahon in a reserve role.
9. Memphis Tigers
247Sports composite ranking: 8
5-star recruits: James Wiseman (7'0" C)
4-star recruits: DJ Jeffries (6'7" PF), Damion Baugh (6'4" G), Malcolm Dandridge (6'8" C)
Name to know: James Wiseman
It couldn't be anyone else. The No. 1 prospect in the 2019 class, Wiseman landed at the hometown school thanks to an AAU connection with current Memphis coach Penny Hardaway. And he's not tempering expectations for Wiseman, saying the center is "going to have a major, major impact," per Drew Hill of the Commercial Appeal.
8. Georgia Bulldogs
247Sports composite ranking: 6
5-star recruits: Anthony Edwards (6'5" SG)
4-star recruits: Christian Brown (6'6" SF), Jaykwon Walton (6'6" SF), Toumani Camara (6'6" SF)
Name to know: Anthony Edwards
Boasting a .9994 prospect rating, Edwards is the top-ranked pledge in Georgia basketball history. It's especially impressive because he reclassified from the 2020 cycle into 2019. While unsigned, Edwards recently said at McDAAG practices that he's "100 percent committed," according to Chip Towers of Dawg Nation.
7. Gonzaga Bulldogs
247Sports composite ranking: 5
5-star recruits: None
4-star recruits: Drew Timme (6'10" C), Anton Watson (6'10" SF), Pavel Zakharov (6'10" C), Oumar Ballo (6'10" C)
Name to know: Oumar Ballo
The 6'10" center will enroll at Gonzaga this summer. And in July, he'll turn 17 years old. Ballo, who is a product of the NBA Academy Latin America in Mexico City, averaged 20.6 points and 16.9 rebounds for Mali at the 2018 FIBA U-17 World Cup.
6. Florida Gators
247Sports composite ranking: 10
5-star recruits: Scottie Lewis (6'5" SF), Tre Mann (6'3" PG)
4-star recruits: Omar Payne (6'9" C)
Name to know: Scottie Lewis
Lewis is heading to Florida at the perfect moment. The Gators are set to lose seniors KeVaughn Allen and Jalen Hudson, creating a void on the perimeter. Lewis averaged 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists this season, per Shore Sports Network, while playing alongside a fellow 5-star prospect in Bryan Antoine.
5. Duke Blue Devils
247Sports composite ranking: 9
5-star recruits: Vernon Carey Jr. (6'10" C), Wendell Moore (6'5" SF)
4-star recruits: Boogie Ellis (6'2" G)
Name to know: Vernon Carey Jr.
Since he missed the McDonald's All-American Game with an ankle injury, much of the nation's first look at Carey will be in the fall. Considering the amount of production Duke will need to replace next season, he'll be a featured player. He averaged 21.7 points and 9.0 rebounds as a senior, per MaxPreps.
4. USC Trojans
247Sports composite ranking: 4
5-star recruits: Isaiah Mobley (6'9" PF), Onyeka Okongwu (6'8" C)
4-star recruits: Max Agbonkpolo (6'8" SF), Kyle Sturdivant (6'3" PG)
Name to know: Isaiah Mobley
USC needs all the frontcourt help it can find. The Trojans finished with a 16-17 record this season and only return one forward who played more than 300 minutes. Along with Okongwu, Mobley has an obvious path to playing time as a freshman. And given his ability to handle the ball, Mobley should be particularly valuable to the rotation.
3. Villanova Wildcats
247Sports composite ranking: 3
5-star recruits: Bryan Antoine (6'4½" SG), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (6'8" PF)
4-star recruits: Justin Moore (6'4" SG), Eric Dixon (6'7" PF)
Name to know: Bryan Antoine
Villanova is likely looking for Jahvon Quinerly and Brandon Slater to lead the charge of replacing Phil Booth and Joe Cremo next season. Still, Antoine should pressure the sophomore duo for minutes. According to Shore Sports Network, he averaged 20.9 points while shooting 38.3 percent from three and 58.9 percent overall.
2. Arizona Wildcats
247Sports composite ranking: 1
5-star recruits: Nico Mannion (6'3" PG), Josh Green (6'6" SF)
4-star recruits: Zeke Nnaji (6'11" PF), Terry Armstrong (6'6" SG)
Name to know: Nico Mannion
The son of a six-year NBA player, Mannion is a creative offensive player who's also a diverse scorer. He's most effective in transition, showing off sensational vision and an ability to attack the rim and create his own shot on the perimeter. According to MaxPreps, Mannion averaged 30.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists this season.
1. Kentucky Wildcats
247Sports composite ranking: 2
5-star recruits: Tyrese Maxey (6'3" G), Kahlil Whitney (6'6" SF), Keion Brooks (6'7" SF)
4-star recruits: Dontaie Allen (6'6" SF)
Name to know: Kahlil Whitney
Pending NBA departures, Maxey could be Kentucky's top freshman. However, Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickly might return. Either way, it's unlikely Keldon Johnson comes back, and Whitney is most suited to replace the potential top-10 pick's impact as a rebounder and on the perimeter.
Recruiting information via 247Sports. Statistics courtesy of KenPom.com or Sports Reference unless otherwise noted.