CBB Recruiting 2019: Ranking 10 Best Classes After McDonald's All-American Game

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The 2019 McDonald's All-American Game was full of superstar talent. The nation's 18 highest-rated college basketball recruits―plus six more―gathered for the All-Star showcase in Atlanta.

And a few of them even joined a future teammate.

Arizona, Duke, Florida, Kentucky and Villanova each had a pair of representatives. Overall, nine of the nation's top 10 classes saw one incoming freshman participate in the event.

Since a handful of McDonald's All-American 5-stars remain uncommitted, the rankings may change substantially in the coming weeks. In the meantime, these classes are the best of the best.