AAF Allegedly Could Be Discontinued If NFLPA Doesn't Provide Young Players

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 27, 2019

Teams lineup against each other during a Birmingham Iron at Memphis Express AAF football game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne/Associated Press

Alliance of American Football majority owner Tom Dundon said Wednesday the league is in danger of shutting down if the NFL Players Association does not provide it with young players.

"If the players union is not going to give us young players, we can't be a development league," he said, per Kevin Allen and Mike Jones of USA Today. "We are looking at our options, one of which is discontinuing the league."

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Majority Investor: AAF in Danger of Folding Without NFLPA Help

    Alliance of American Football logo
    Alliance of American Football

    Majority Investor: AAF in Danger of Folding Without NFLPA Help

    Kevin Allen and
    via USA TODAY

    Eminem Really Loves AAF 💀

    Alliance of American Football logo
    Alliance of American Football

    Eminem Really Loves AAF 💀

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Manziel's Wife Says 'Vows Were Broken' in NSFW IG Posts

    Alliance of American Football logo
    Alliance of American Football

    Manziel's Wife Says 'Vows Were Broken' in NSFW IG Posts

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    AAF Plays Its First Overtime, Giving NFL Something to Ponder

    Alliance of American Football logo
    Alliance of American Football

    AAF Plays Its First Overtime, Giving NFL Something to Ponder

    Michael David Smith
    via ProFootballTalk