AAF Allegedly Could Be Discontinued If NFLPA Doesn't Provide Young Players

Alliance of American Football majority owner Tom Dundon said Wednesday the league is in danger of shutting down if the NFL Players Association does not provide it with young players.

"If the players union is not going to give us young players, we can't be a development league," he said, per Kevin Allen and Mike Jones of USA Today. "We are looking at our options, one of which is discontinuing the league."

