Lucas Hernandez, Bayern Munich Agree to 5-Year Contract After Atletico Stint

Lucas Hernandez, Bayern Munich Agree to 5-Year Contract After Atletico StintMarch 27, 2019
Lucas Hernandez will swap Atletico Madrid for Bayern Munich this summer after the Bundesliga club announced the agreement of a five-year contract with the France international on Wednesday:
FC Bayern English @FCBayernEN
BREAKING ❗❗ #FCBayern are delighted to announce the signing of Lucas #Hernández on a five-year deal from 1st July 2019. 🇫🇷 #FCBayern #MiaSanMia #ServusLucas https://t.co/r3aaFQ5mum
The 23-year-old is thought to have cost Bayern as much as £68 million:
Standard Sport @standardsport
Bayern Munich have announced an €80m (£68m) deal to sign Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid on July 1. The defender will sign a five-year deal. https://t.co/R3bLyVS992
