Lucas Hernandez, Bayern Munich Agree to 5-Year Contract After Atletico Stint

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistMarch 27, 2019

MADRID, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 9: Lucas Hernandez of Atletico Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on February 9, 2019 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Lucas Hernandez will swap Atletico Madrid for Bayern Munich this summer after the Bundesliga club announced the agreement of a five-year contract with the France international on Wednesday:

The 23-year-old is thought to have cost Bayern as much as £68 million:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.   

Related

    Bayern Just Destroyed Their Transfer Record 👀

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bayern Just Destroyed Their Transfer Record 👀

    Transfermarkt
    via Transfermarkt

    Bayern Complete $90M Lucas Hernandez Signing

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bayern Complete $90M Lucas Hernandez Signing

    Goal
    via Goal

    Bayern Ready to Bid $85M for Havertz

    FC Bayern Munich logo
    FC Bayern Munich

    Bayern Ready to Bid $85M for Havertz

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English

    Hudson-Odoi Now Open to Chelsea Extension

    FC Bayern Munich logo
    FC Bayern Munich

    Hudson-Odoi Now Open to Chelsea Extension

    The Independent
    via The Independent