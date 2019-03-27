WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from March 27

0 of 4

NXT continued its trek to Brooklyn for TakeOver: New York on April 5 Wednesday night with its latest WWE Network broadcast, headlined by the finals of the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

The Forgotten Sons' Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake sought their greatest victory to date, one that would cement their status as up-and-coming contenders to the brand's tag team championships.

Opponents Aleister Black and Ricochet looked to solidify their status as one of the elite teams in NXT by cashing their ticket to New York and a date with The War Raiders.

Which team would accomplish their goals in Wednesday's main event and how did the face-to-face between Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole go before they square off for the vacated NXT Championship?

Find out with this recap of the March 27 episode.