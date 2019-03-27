WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from March 27March 28, 2019
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from March 27
NXT continued its trek to Brooklyn for TakeOver: New York on April 5 Wednesday night with its latest WWE Network broadcast, headlined by the finals of the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.
The Forgotten Sons' Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake sought their greatest victory to date, one that would cement their status as up-and-coming contenders to the brand's tag team championships.
Opponents Aleister Black and Ricochet looked to solidify their status as one of the elite teams in NXT by cashing their ticket to New York and a date with The War Raiders.
Which team would accomplish their goals in Wednesday's main event and how did the face-to-face between Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole go before they square off for the vacated NXT Championship?
Find out with this recap of the March 27 episode.
Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole's Face-to-Face
The Undisputed Era's Adam Cole kicked off this week's show, one week after winning a Fatal 5-Way to earn a shot at the vacated NXT Championship at TakeOver: New York.
He called Gargano out, opting to tell him what he thinks about their match to Johnny Wrestling's face.
The crowd was evenly split, expressing their appreciation for both wrestlers, as Gargano hit the ring.
Cole reminded Gargano that, even though he calls himself "Johnny Takeover," he has not been on the winning end of many of those matches. Instead, he should refer to himself as "Johnny Participation."
The face of Undisputed Era reminded Gargano of his many accomplishments to this point, to which Gargano responded that he did not have the red carpet rolled out for him like Cole. He worked for everything he has received.
Cole said at TakeOver, Gargano can scratch and claw all he wants but Cole will still leave with the title.
Grade
A
Analysis
Considering the small amount of build afforded this match due to Tommaso Ciampa, this was a strong promo segment that fused real life and previously established story to create a reason for fans to invest in the April 5 title match beyond "we like both guys."
Gargano winning would provide the happy ending but if he is jumping to the main roster, TakeOver should be Cole's coronation as the new face of NXT.
Lacey Lane and Kacy Catanzaro vs. Vanessa Borne and Aliyah
The unproven team of Lacey Lane and Kacey Catanzaro battled Vanessa Borne and Aliyah in tag team action Wednesday.
Lane frustrated Borne early but a distraction by Aliyah allowed the heels to seize control. Before the match could really get under way, NXT women's champion Shayna Baszler hit the ring alongside Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir and wreaked havoc.
The Queen of Spades teed off on Catanzaro, eventually choking her out in the middle of the ring and standing tall to close out the segment, her dominance over the women's division further established ahead of her upcoming title defense in Brooklyn.
Result
No contest
Grade
B+
Analysis
At a time when Baszler is facing mounting pressure in the form of Kairi Sane, Io Shirai and Bianca Belair all coming for her title, this was an angle devoted entirely to reminding fans of how dangerous she is.
It worked, but it was far from the most intriguing element of this segment.
For the second time, Baszler, Duke and Shafir allowed Borne and Aliyah to leave unscathed. They dealt them no punishment, opting only to beat down Lane and Catanzaro.
Is that management insinuating there is some sort of agreement between the teams or are they simply protecting Aliyah and Borne for a post-Four Horsewomen NXT?
Matt Riddle vs. Kona Reeves
Early in Matt Riddle's match with Kona Reeves Wednesday, NXT North American champion The Velveteen Dream made his way to the stage, flanked by two ladies who joined him as he watched from the comfort of a sofa.
Riddle fended off Reeves' attempt to capitalize on the distraction, countering out of a cobra clutch and into a pinfall attempt.
A flurry of strikes gave way to the Bromission and Riddle scored the submission victory.
The Original Bro confronted Dream on the stage but walked off rather than engaging in any physicality.
Result
Riddle defeated Reeves
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was an enhancement match, nothing more or less, that was designed to put Riddle over and hype his match with Dream.
It did that, without really expanding on the premise or delivering anything else to elevate the grade.
Riddle looked great, the fans still love Dream and their match in New York should be one of the highlights of an already stacked lineup.
Dusty Rhodes Classic Final: Aleister Black and Ricochet vs. Forgotten Sons
The 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winner was determined in Wednesday night's main event as Aleister Black and Ricochet battled The Forgotten Sons' Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake, accompanied by Jaxson Ryker.
The heels controlled early, isolating Ricochet and grounding the high-flyer. The resilient babyface fought out, though, and made the tag to Black. The former NXT champion delivered a big springboard double knee for a count of two.
Ricochet re-entered the match, fought out of a suplex and delivered a big brainbuster. He scaled the ropes but Blake rolled out of the way. The former NXT tag team champion perched Ricochet on the top rope and tried for a reverse rana but The One and Only landed on his feet to a big pop.
Black tagged back in.
Cutler pulled Ricochet to the floor and threw him into the ring steps. Back in the ring, Cutler and Blake utilized some strong double-team maneuvers for close near-falls.
At one point, Jaxson Ryker tried to interfere but the referee caught him and ejected him.
Black escaped a powerbomb attempt by Blake and blasted him with a big kick. A springboard moonsault wiped Cutler out on the floor while the now-legal Ricochet delivered his 630 splash to score the win.
The show went off the air with the babyfaces celebrating their victory.
Result
Black and Ricochet defeated The Forgotten Sons
Grade
A
Analysis
The Forgotten Sons looked better here in defeat than they have in most of their victories to this point. They were crisp, showed great chemistry and built credibility throughout by hanging with two main roster competitors.
Black and Ricochet again demonstrated why they have had, and will continue to have, the success they have in both NXT and the main roster. Their abilities between the ropes are nearly unmatched and while it would be nice to see them achieving individual success on Mondays and Tuesdays, they have hit their stride as a team.
They were the right tandem to win this one and take home the trophy.