Referee Rosana Paz Has 'Serious Burn' After Fan Throws Boiling Hot Water at Her

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Assistant referee Rosana Paz suffered a "serious burn" after a fan threw boiling water at her during a match in Argentina's sixth tier.

Paz was attacked in the final minutes of a clash between Marquesado and San Martin after her fellow assistant gave a decision against the former, who were the home side and winning 1-0.

Per AS, she said: "I felt them throw hot water onto my back. I called for the referee and asked for cold water to be thrown on the area to calm the burning. They wanted to suspend the game, but we reached an agreement to carry on."

After the game, Paz went to a hospital for treatment and was informed by a doctor that her burn was "serious."

Marquesado's president denied that the water thrown at Paz was boiling and said "it was a bottle of water that had been left in the stands."

However, he added: "I don't want to defend the fans either because I know what they are like. If they are going to behave badly they shouldn't go to the game, I don't agree with what they've done, we try to talk to stop them and talk to them."

The president also said he planned to talk to Paz to check on her condition.

Alberto Platero, the president of Argentina's sixth division, the Liga Sanjuanina, condemned the attack.

He told Telesol Noticias (h/t AS) that the incident "went beyond football" and there will be a "deserved punishment" as the report of the attack had been passed along to the disciplinary authorities.

Paz said she plans to continue officiating as soon as possible despite the attack: "Whether it's a man or a woman who is attacked, this type of thing can't happen. But I'm not going to give up. I'm going to carry on. It's hard being a woman in football, but I'm not going to give in. I hope I'm picked to referee this weekend."