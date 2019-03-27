NIT Tournament 2019: Updated Bracket, Schedule and Quarterfinal Players to Watch

Chris Covatta/Getty Images

TCU and Wichita State became the first teams to advance to the National Invitation Tournament semifinals on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, two more schools will move on.

The quarterfinals conclude Wednesday night, and it will be the final round that is played at campus sites before the semifinals (April 2) and championship game (April 4) take place at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The NCAA tournament doesn't resume until Thursday. So, if you're looking for some competitive college basketball to watch on Wednesday, the two upcoming NIT quarterfinals are worth checking out.

NIT Quarterfinals Schedule

View the full bracket at NCAA.com

Wednesday

No. 4 Colorado at No. 2 Texas, 9 p.m., ESPN2

No. 5 Lipscomb at No. 2 NC State, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Players to Watch

Kerwin Roach II

Roach, a senior guard, is Texas' leading scorer at 14.8 points per game, and he's coming off a strong performance in the Longhorns' second-round overtime win over Xavier. Roach came off the bench and tallied 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the victory.

With freshman forward Jaxson Hayes out due to injury, it's been even more important for Roach to carry a larger load in the Texas offense. Earlier this season, Roach was suspended for five games due to a violation of team rules, and the Longhorns went 1-4 without him. He was reinstated at the start of the Big 12 tournament.

Roach is playing the final games of his college career, and he's trying to end it by leading the Longhorns to an NIT championship.

Tyler Bey

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Bey, a sophomore guard, is not only Colorado's leading scorer at 13.4 points per game, he also leads the team in rebounding with 9.8 boards per game. He tallied 17 points and nine rebounds in the Buffaloes' second-round victory over Norfolk State.

Colorado has a balanced scoring attack, with five players averaging more than nine points a game. But the 6'7" Bey provides an extra dynamic with his play in the paint, as he also averages a team-high 1.2 blocks per game.

Bey suffered a leg injury during Colorado's first-round game against Dayton, but he returned for the second round and played true to form.

Braxton Beverly

Chris Seward/Associated Press

NC State has a balanced team, with six players averaging at least 8.9 points per game, but none more than 13.4. It could be any player who steps up to make an impact on any certain night.

In the Wolfpack's second-round win over Harvard, that was Beverly, a sophomore guard who scored all 10 of his points in the second half and forced a turnover in the final seconds to seal a one-point victory.

Beverly is averaging 9.5 points per game, and it's quite possible he'll score some important points for NC State in its quarterfinal matchup against Lipscomb on Wednesday.

Garrison Mathews

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Mathews is a prolific scorer who notched 20.1 points per game during the regular season for Lipscomb, which ranked 47th in NCAA Division I. And he's continued to put up points for the Bisons in the NIT.

In Lipscomb's second-round win over UNC Greensboro, Mathews tallied 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Of the six teams still alive in the NIT, Lipscomb is the only mid-major squad remaining. An NIT win could certainly help the school, as well as end Mathews' career on a strong note.