Sweet 16 2019: Full Updated Bracket and Odds for NCAA Tournament

Jake RillCorrespondent IMarch 27, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 23: Corey Kispert #24 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs reacts to a play against the Baylor Bears during their game in the Second Round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 23, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The NCAA tournament resumes on Thursday, and there could be some exciting games over the four-day stretch that features Sweet 16 and Elite Eight matchups.

In a bracket that still features all the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 seeds, there could be some huge clashes between some of the best teams in the country on the way.

Here's a look at the updated bracket, the Sweet 16 schedule and the odds for each team to win the national championship.

        

Bracket

             

Sweet 16 Schedule, Odds (All Times ET)

Thursday

No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (-7.5), 7:09 p.m., CBS

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 2 Tennessee (-1.5), 7:29 p.m., TBS

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Michigan (-2), 9:39 p.m., CBS

No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 1 Virginia (-8.5), 9:59 p.m., TBS

           

Friday

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 Michigan State (-6), 7:09 p.m., CBS

No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 1 North Carolina (-5), 7:29 p.m., TBS

No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 1 Duke (-7), 9:39 p.m., CBS

No. 3 Houston vs. No. 2 Kentucky (-2.5), 9:59 p.m., TBS

            

Odds to Win National Championship

Duke +300 (Bet $100 to win $300)
Gonzaga +400
Virginia +500
North Carolina +500
Michigan State +1000
Michigan +1200
Kentucky +1500
Tennessee +1500
Purdue +2000
Texas Tech +2500
Houston +2500
Auburn +2500
Florida State +4000
Virginia Tech +4000
Oregon +6000
LSU +7500

              

Duke had a close call in the second round, when it pulled out a victory late against No. 9 UCF, but the No. 1 overall seed remains the favorite to win this year's national championship.

That shouldn't come as a surprise. Although the Blue Devils may have been close to getting upset, they're still incredibly talented, with the freshman trio of Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish leading the way.

COLUMBIA, SC - MARCH 24: Zion Williamson #1 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts following a play in the first half against the Central Florida Knights during the second round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Colonial Life Arena on March 24, 2019
Lance King/Getty Images

The other three No. 1 seeds are the three schools with the next best odds after Duke. With those four teams comprising 25 percent of the remaining NCAA tournament field, there is a good chance one of them will win the national championship.

Nine of the past 12 national champions have been No. 1 seeds, including the past two—Villanova in 2018 and North Carolina in 2017.

It's still possible that a No. 2 or No. 3 seed could build off its momentum, continue its deep run and contend for the national championship. While those schools' odds are lower, the payout would be greater for bettors if it happens.

And betting on a No. 2 or No. 3 seed in this year's field at this stage seems like a better choice than betting on a long-shot underdog that makes it deep, like in past years.

No. 12 seed Oregon is the only remaining school seeded lower than No. 5, but the Ducks actually don't have the lowest odds of winning the national title at this point. That's No. 3 seed LSU, which is in a tough region with No. 1 seed Duke, No. 2 seed Michigan State and No. 4 seed Virginia Tech.

If you're looking for the safest bet to make this late in March Madness, it would be to go with one of the remaining No. 1 seeds while avoiding Oregon and LSU.

Related

    Duke Needs Zion Now More Than Ever

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Duke Needs Zion Now More Than Ever

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Predictions for Every Sweet 16 Game 🔮

    Video Play Button
    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Predictions for Every Sweet 16 Game 🔮

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report

    College Basketball Coaching Carousel: 8 Questions to Answer

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    College Basketball Coaching Carousel: 8 Questions to Answer

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    1 Reason to Root Against Every Sweet 16 Team 🗣

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    1 Reason to Root Against Every Sweet 16 Team 🗣

    Scott Harris
    via Bleacher Report