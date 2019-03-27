Sweet 16 2019: Full Updated Bracket and Odds for NCAA Tournament

Sweet 16 2019: Full Updated Bracket and Odds for NCAA TournamentMarch 27, 2019
The NCAA tournament resumes on Thursday, and there could be some exciting games over the four-day stretch that features Sweet 16 and Elite Eight matchups.
In a bracket that still features all the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 seeds, there could be some huge clashes between some of the best teams in the country on the way.
Here's a look at the updated bracket, the Sweet 16 schedule and the odds for each team to win the national championship.
Bracket
Sweet 16 Schedule, Odds (All Times ET)
Thursday
No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (-7.5), 7:09 p.m., CBS
No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 2 Tennessee (-1.5), 7:29 p.m., TBS
No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Michigan (-2), 9:39 p.m., CBS
No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 1 Virginia (-8.5), 9:59 p.m., TBS
Friday
No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 Michigan State (-6), 7:09 p.m., CBS
No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 1 North Carolina (-5), 7:29 p.m., TBS
No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 1 Duke (-7), 9:39 p.m., CBS
No. 3 Houston vs. No. 2 Kentucky (-2.5), 9:59 p.m., TBS
Odds to Win National Championship
Duke +300 (Bet $100 to win $300)
Gonzaga +400
Virginia +500
North Carolina +500
Michigan State +1000
Michigan +1200
Kentucky +1500
Tennessee +1500
Purdue +2000
Texas Tech +2500
Houston +2500
Auburn +2500
Florida State +4000
Virginia Tech +4000
Oregon +6000
LSU +7500
Duke had a close call in the second round, when it pulled out a victory late against No. 9 UCF, but the No. 1 overall seed remains the favorite to win this year's national championship.
That shouldn't come as a surprise. Although the Blue Devils may have been close to getting upset, they're still incredibly talented, with the freshman trio of Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish leading the way.
The other three No. 1 seeds are the three schools with the next best odds after Duke. With those four teams comprising 25 percent of the remaining NCAA tournament field, there is a good chance one of them will win the national championship.
Nine of the past 12 national champions have been No. 1 seeds, including the past two—Villanova in 2018 and North Carolina in 2017.
It's still possible that a No. 2 or No. 3 seed could build off its momentum, continue its deep run and contend for the national championship. While those schools' odds are lower, the payout would be greater for bettors if it happens.
And betting on a No. 2 or No. 3 seed in this year's field at this stage seems like a better choice than betting on a long-shot underdog that makes it deep, like in past years.
No. 12 seed Oregon is the only remaining school seeded lower than No. 5, but the Ducks actually don't have the lowest odds of winning the national title at this point. That's No. 3 seed LSU, which is in a tough region with No. 1 seed Duke, No. 2 seed Michigan State and No. 4 seed Virginia Tech.
If you're looking for the safest bet to make this late in March Madness, it would be to go with one of the remaining No. 1 seeds while avoiding Oregon and LSU.
