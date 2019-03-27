Sweet 16 2019: Full Updated Bracket and Odds for NCAA Tournament

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The NCAA tournament resumes on Thursday, and there could be some exciting games over the four-day stretch that features Sweet 16 and Elite Eight matchups.

In a bracket that still features all the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 seeds, there could be some huge clashes between some of the best teams in the country on the way.

Here's a look at the updated bracket, the Sweet 16 schedule and the odds for each team to win the national championship.

Bracket

Sweet 16 Schedule, Odds (All Times ET)

Thursday

No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (-7.5), 7:09 p.m., CBS

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 2 Tennessee (-1.5), 7:29 p.m., TBS

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Michigan (-2), 9:39 p.m., CBS

No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 1 Virginia (-8.5), 9:59 p.m., TBS

Friday

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 Michigan State (-6), 7:09 p.m., CBS

No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 1 North Carolina (-5), 7:29 p.m., TBS

No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 1 Duke (-7), 9:39 p.m., CBS

No. 3 Houston vs. No. 2 Kentucky (-2.5), 9:59 p.m., TBS

Odds to Win National Championship

Duke +300 (Bet $100 to win $300)

Gonzaga +400

Virginia +500

North Carolina +500

Michigan State +1000

Michigan +1200

Kentucky +1500

Tennessee +1500

Purdue +2000

Texas Tech +2500

Houston +2500

Auburn +2500

Florida State +4000

Virginia Tech +4000

Oregon +6000

LSU +7500

Duke had a close call in the second round, when it pulled out a victory late against No. 9 UCF, but the No. 1 overall seed remains the favorite to win this year's national championship.

That shouldn't come as a surprise. Although the Blue Devils may have been close to getting upset, they're still incredibly talented, with the freshman trio of Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish leading the way.

Lance King/Getty Images

The other three No. 1 seeds are the three schools with the next best odds after Duke. With those four teams comprising 25 percent of the remaining NCAA tournament field, there is a good chance one of them will win the national championship.

Nine of the past 12 national champions have been No. 1 seeds, including the past two—Villanova in 2018 and North Carolina in 2017.

It's still possible that a No. 2 or No. 3 seed could build off its momentum, continue its deep run and contend for the national championship. While those schools' odds are lower, the payout would be greater for bettors if it happens.

And betting on a No. 2 or No. 3 seed in this year's field at this stage seems like a better choice than betting on a long-shot underdog that makes it deep, like in past years.

No. 12 seed Oregon is the only remaining school seeded lower than No. 5, but the Ducks actually don't have the lowest odds of winning the national title at this point. That's No. 3 seed LSU, which is in a tough region with No. 1 seed Duke, No. 2 seed Michigan State and No. 4 seed Virginia Tech.

If you're looking for the safest bet to make this late in March Madness, it would be to go with one of the remaining No. 1 seeds while avoiding Oregon and LSU.