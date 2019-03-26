NIT 2019: Tuesday's Quarterfinals Scores, Updated Bracket and Wednesday Schedule

AJ Mast/Associated Press

The National Invitation Tournament continues to narrow down its field with teams trying to earn a spot in the semifinals.

There were eight teams left in the bracket entering Tuesday, knowing one more win punches a ticket to Madison Square Garden in New York City. While it might not be as glamorous as playing in the Final Four in Minneapolis, it's a good way for these squads to end a disappointing year.

Indiana, Wichita State, Creighton and TCU all had different seasons but earned their way to this point.

Check out the latest updates from Tuesday's games in the NIT.

NIT Quarterfinal Scores/Schedule

March 26

No. 6 Wichita State def. No. 1 Indiana 73-63

No. 2 Creighton at No. 1 TCU; 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

March 27

No. 4 Colorado at No. 2 Texas; 9 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

No. 5 Lipscomb at No. 2 NC State, 9 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Full bracket is available at NCAA.com.

Wichita State 73, Indiana 63

After an up-and-down season, Indiana finally saw its year come to a close with a disappointing home loss at Assembly Hall.

Juwan Morgan had 21 points, six rebounds and three blocks in his final collegiate game as the team fell short of the semifinals.

However, no team has had a better run in the NIT than Wichita State. The Shockers knocked off three teams that had a legitimate argument for the Big Dance in Furman, Clemson and now Indiana, showcasing impressive versatility throughout.

As Tyler Greever of WIBW noted, this stretch is unseen in tournament history:

Markis McDuffie was the star in this one, scoring 21 points, including a hot start that energized the road team.

The senior's shooting early helped his team take a 36-29 lead at halftime.

Indiana fought back to keep it close, but the Shockers continually made big shots every time the Hoosiers had a chance to take over. As a result, the home team didn't hold the lead the entire second half.

Wichita State guard Dexter Dennis finishing with 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting with six blocks also helped complete the upset.

With Indiana shooting just 6-of-18 from three-point range and 7-of-13 from the free-throw line, a comeback was just not in the cards.

The Shockers were overlooked for most of the season, but the squad will now move on to the semifinals as a real threat to win it all.