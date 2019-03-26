Bray Wyatt's New Look, Nikki Bella's WWE Future and Kurt Angle in Roundup

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Wyatt Shows Off New Hairstyle

Photos emerged Monday on Twitter showing Bray Wyatt getting a unique haircut:

While Wyatt kept his signature dreadlocks, he had both sides of his head shaved, which gave him a brand-new look.

The Eater of Worlds has not competed in a televised match since August 2018 when he and Matt Hardy lost a Raw Tag Team Championship match against Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel of The B-Team.

While Wyatt wrestled Baron Corbin at the Starrcade live event in November, it did not lead to a televised return. Wyatt's initial absence came after Hardy took time off to treat injuries, but while Hardy is back alongside his brother, Jeff, on SmackDown Live, there has still been no sign of Wyatt.

Wyatt made a surprise appearance at last year's WrestleMania by helping Hardy win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which led to the two of them becoming a tag team and having a run as Raw tag team champions.

Since Wyatt's former Wyatt Family stablemate, Braun Strowman, is set to take part in this year's Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, perhaps he could have some involvement in the match again this year.

It can be argued that Wyatt's WWE run has fallen flat in my many regards. He is a former WWE champion with a character that oozes with potential, and that could make him an asset for WWE if it finds the proper niche for him when he does make his return.

Nikki Bella's Retirement May Not Be Permanent

Nikki Bella announced her in-ring retirement from WWE on Sunday's episode of Total Bellas, but that reportedly may not mean she's done for good.

According to TMZ Sports, sources said that Nikki is on good terms with WWE and is open to returning in the future if "the timing is right."

Until then, Bella will reportedly be an ambassador for WWE, and she will also continue to star alongside her sister, Brie Bella, in Total Bellas.

Nikki had already been a part-time performer in recent years and only competed in a handful of matches in 2018 before not wrestling at all in 2019. Last year, Nikki made it to the final two of the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble match, and she also main-evented the all-women's WWE Evolution pay-per-view against Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey.

While the 35-year-old Bella still has some cachet in terms of name recognition and crossover appeal, she will use that to her advantage in other venture for now, including her clothing and wine companies, and a podcast she is starting with Brie.

If WWE believes Nikki could help them in a short-term angle or one-off match in the future, though, TMZ's report suggests that she may be receptive to taking part in it.

Details Surrounding Angle's Retirement Tour

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has been on a retirement tour in recent weeks, and he has reportedly had a significant amount of input during it.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Robert Gunier of Wrestling Inc), Angle has handpicked his opponents on Raw and SmackDown Live over the past few weeks.

Angle has had matches against Apollo Crews, Chad Gable and Samoa Joe on Raw. He is also slated to face AJ Styles on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live before facing Rey Mysterio on next Monday's Raw.

While Crews and Gable were new opponents, Angle has significant history with Joe and Styles in Impact Wrestling and Mysterio in WWE.

Per Meltzer, the only match Angle did not get to pick himself is his scheduled retirement match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

While Angle vs. Corbin has been announced, it is difficult to envision that truly being the final match of Angle's career, especially since there has been so much backlash against it.

Because of that, a quick squash match with Angle over Corbin followed by a legend like John Cena or The Undertaker challenging Angle to an impromptu match is a possibility and a much more fitting way to end Angle's career.

Since Cena did induct Angle into the Hall of Fame, it stands to reason that Angle wouldn't mind locking horns with him one more time before he hangs his boots up.

