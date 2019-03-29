Power Ranking All 30 MLB Teams' 2019 World Series Hopes

0 of 30

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Thursday was Opening Day of the 2019 Major League Baseball season. Among other things, that means the World Series is still a long way off.

That doesn't mean we can't wonder which teams are best equipped to win it.

For the purpose of these power rankings, we're less interested in how teams stack up right now and more interested in how far they could ultimately go in October.

Strong, well-balanced rosters are preferred, but the "well-balanced" part is negotiable. There are some teams that could repurpose their best players for different roles.

For kicks, we've also thrown in some casually calculated odds for each team to win it all.