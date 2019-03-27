2019 McDonald's All-American Game Stars Who Will Make an Instant Impact in CBB

0 of 5

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Two dozen of the best college basketball prospects have convened in Atlanta for Wednesday's 2019 McDonald's All-American Game, and fans should get familiar with these high-profile recruits.

Next season, several players will be leading brand-name programs in their pursuit of a national championship.

While plenty of these prospects will make a notable impact on their college team in 2019-20, we've highlighted the five players who are most likely to make the biggest immediate contributions based on their projected roles and their respective teams' depth charts.

You won't find uncommitted players such as Cole Anthony here, since it's currently unclear where they'll be playing next season.