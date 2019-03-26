Raiders' Jon Gruden Says It's 'Sickening' to Lose TE Jared Cook to Saints

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is upset about losing veteran Jared Cook in free agency.

Per Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gruden called it "sickening" to lose his starting tight end.

Cook finalized an agreement with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, per the team's official website.

Cook spent the past two seasons with the Raiders and was one of the few bright spots for them in 2018. He was named to his first Pro Bowl after setting career highs with 68 receptions, 896 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Even though Cook's agreement with the Saints wasn't final until Tuesday, he seemed to be anticipating a departure from the Raiders last week.

The 10-year veteran posted a goodbye message to the Raiders and their fans on Instagram on Friday: "I appreciate the love and support always. Yal rock wit me tough. ... To my fam in the Bay Love and thank you mucho! Save me a plate."

Oakland has spent this offseason rebuilding its passing game by acquiring Antonio Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers and signing Tyrell Williams.

The Raiders will have a chance to add a tight end in April's NFL draft in Nashville, Tennessee, with three first-round picks. Darren Waller could also see an increased role after appearing in four games last season.