NCAA Tournament 2019: Updated Bracket and Odds for Remainder of March Madness

Since the opening rounds of the 2019 men's NCAA tournament led to a chalk-heavy Sweet 16, a strong majority of the nation's best teams are still chasing a national championship.

Every top-three seed has advanced to the second weekend, while a pair of fourth-seeded squads, a No. 5 and a No. 12 complete this season's Sweet 16 field.

Four contests each will be played Thursday and Friday. Beyond the always-popular clash for Zion Williamson and Duke, marquee games in this round are a rematch from last year and a showdown between the nation's best two defenses.

The Sweet 16 schedule, updated national championship odds and a virtual nod to the last double-digit seed remaining all follow.

        

Sweet 16 Schedule

Thursday, March 28

West: No. 1 Gonzaga (-7.5) vs. No. 4 Florida State, 7:09 p.m. ET (CBS)

South: No. 2 Tennessee (-1) vs. No. 3 Purdue, 7:29 p.m. ET (TBS)

West: No. 2 Michigan (-2) vs. No. 3 Texas Tech, 9:39 p.m. ET (CBS)

South: No. 1 Virginia (-8.5) vs. No. 12 Oregon, 9:59 p.m. ET (TBS)

          

Friday, March 29

East: No. 2 Michigan State (-6) vs. No. 3 LSU, 7:09 p.m. ET (CBS)

Midwest: No. 1 North Carolina (-5) vs. No. 5 Auburn, 7:29 p.m. ET (TBS)

East: No. 1 Duke (-7) vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech, 9:39 p.m. ET (CBS)

Midwest: No. 2 Kentucky (-2.5) vs. No. 3 Houston, 9:59 p.m. ET (TBS)

         

Odds to Win National Championship (via B/R Betting)

COLUMBIA, SC - MARCH 24: RJ Barrett #5 of the Duke Blue Devils gets an offensive rebound following a missed free throw by teammate Zion Williamson #1 near the end of their game against the Central Florida Knights during the second round of the 2019 NCAA M
Lance King/Getty Images

Duke (+300; bet $100 to win $300)

Gonzaga (+400)

North Carolina (+500)

Virginia (+500)

Michigan State (+1000)

Michigan (+1200)

Kentucky (+1500)

Tennessee (+1500)

Purdue (+2000)

Auburn (+2500)

Houston (+2500)

Texas Tech (+2500)

Florida State (+4000)

Virginia Tech (+4000)

Oregon (+6000)

LSU (+7500)

         

Oregon Fighting for the Underdogs

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 24: Payton Pritchard #3 of the Oregon Ducks shoots against the UC Irvine Anteaters in the first half during the second round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at SAP Center on March 24, 2019 in San Jose, California.
Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Last season, three programs seeded ninth or lower made the Elite Eight. But this year, 14 of the 16 highest-rated schools have reached the second weekend. Given that No. 5 Auburn was favored over Kansas, you can argue it's 15 of the top 16.

Oregon is the lone exception.

Despite losing potential NBA draft lottery pick Bol Bol to a foot injury in December, the Pac-12 squad has regrouped. The Ducks have earned 10 straight wins, toppling No. 5 Wisconsin and 13th-seeded UC Irvine to advance to the Sweet 16. Up next is a showdown with Virginia, the top-seeded team in the South Regional.

"We're not satisfied yet," said junior guard Payton Pritchard after defeating UC Irvine. "We don't want to just go to Sweet 16 and lay an egg. We'll go in and fight. We're happy with making Sweet 16, but we want more. We don't play basketball just to make two rounds. We play to win it all."

As a Pac-12 school, Oregon doesn't fit the traditional mold of a "Cinderella" team. But with a chalk-heavy tournament to date, the Ducks are the closest thing left.

         

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR 

