Look: Turkey Vulture Crashes Through Stephen A. Smith's ESPN Office Window

Look: Turkey Vulture Crashes Through Stephen A. Smith's ESPN Office WindowMarch 26, 2019
An uninvited visitor made quite the entrance on the ESPN campus in Bristol, Connecticut, on Tuesday morning.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, a turkey vulture crashed through the window of Stephen A. Smith's office:
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Breaking: A turkey vulture has crashed through the window of @stephenasmith’s office at ESPN. https://t.co/VWi2VPwuES
Golic and Wingo co-host Trey Wingo confirmed the incident:
trey wingo @wingoz
So a turkey vulture has crashed through a window into the office of one @stephenasmith here on campus...and is currently sitting in there staring out the window contemplating his fate. This is actually happening right now
While it would've given Smith an incredible story to tell had he been present, the First Take star was not in his office at the time:
Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith
Damn! Even a Turkey is that depressed from seeing that I’m gone from Bristol. Hoping it doesn’t harm itself 🙏 https://t.co/Bq765a7xZv
No word on the turkey vulture's condition.
KD Launching New Series on ESPN