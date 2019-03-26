Didier Drogba, Usain Bolt Headline Soccer Aid at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba will return to Stamford Bridge to play as part of a World XI side in Unicef's 2019 Soccer Aid on Sunday, June 16. 

The Ivorian will be joined in the World XI by sprint superstar Usain Bolt, who recently called time on his foray into professional football after various trial periods at Stromsgodset, Borussia Dortmund and Central Coast Mariners.

Bolt and Drogba's international team will be up against an England side including former Three Lions international Jamie Redknapp, The Only Way Is Essex alumnus Mark Wright, television presenter Ben Shephard and fitness specialist Joe Wicks.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 15: Usain Bolt is seen pitchside at half time during the International Friendly match between England and United States at Wembley Stadium on November 15, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Drogba, 41, won four Premier League titles at Chelsea, as well as the 2011-12 UEFA Champions League, and he left the club for a second time back in 2015.

He said: "I am very excited to be coming back to Stamford Bridge to play in Soccer Aid for Unicef. I am passionate about all children having access to healthcare and education, which is key to Unicef’s work around the world. I'm delighted that my foundation and Unicef are planning a project together in Cote D’Ivoire. Together we can help make a real difference to so many children’s lives and have a greater impact than ever before."

After his second stint at Chelsea, Drogba moved on to Montreal Impact and then Phoenix Rising before calling time on his impressive career late last year.

At his peak, the former Marseille and Galatasaray player was arguably the world's most effective forward, and he will likely receive a rapturous reception back at Stamford Bridge.

The Soccer Aid World XI will be managed by former Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth boss Harry Redknapp, with Sam Allardyce in the opposite dugout.

Host broadcaster ITV will provide the managers' assistants in the shape of Good Morning Britain hosts Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan:

The 2019 match will be the eighth edition of Soccer Aid, which has raised over £20 million to date. 

