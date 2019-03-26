NIT Tournament 2019: Updated Bracket and Quarterfinals Schedule

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Looking for college basketball to watch before the NCAA tournament resumes on Thursday? The National Invitation Tournament has fans covered.

Down to eight teams, the NIT will have two quarterfinal matchups on Tuesday, followed by two more on Wednesday. After that, the remaining teams will convene at Madison Square Garden for the semifinals on April 2, followed by the championship game on April 4.

Some teams that just missed out on the NCAA tournament are still alive in the NIT, so several of the remaining games could be exciting and competitive.

NIT Quarterfinals Schedule (All Times ET)

View the full bracket at NCAA.com

Tuesday

No. 6 Wichita State at No. 1 Indiana, 7 p.m., ESPN

No. 2 Creighton at No. 1 TCU, 9 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday

No. 4 Colorado at No. 2 Texas, 9 p.m., ESPN2

No. 5 Lipscomb at No. 2 NC State, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Preview

Unlike the NCAA tournament, top-seeded teams in the NIT have the distinct advantage of playing games on its home court through the quarterfinals. That has worked out well for No. 1 seeds Indiana and TCU, which have each won a pair of games at home in the tournament and host quarterfinal matchups on Tuesday.

Indiana opened the NIT with a 17-point victory over No. 8 seed St. Francis (Pa.), but the Hoosiers had a much closer contest in the second round in a game against Arkansas that went to overtime. However, they pulled out a three-point win as junior guard Devonte Green sealed it with a pair of free throws with six seconds remaining.

The Hoosiers are playing without their leading scorer, freshman guard Romeo Langford, who had a minor back injury during the Big Ten tournament. According to the Indianapolis Star, his status for Tuesday's game is unknown.

TCU defeated No. 8 seed Sam Houston State and No. 4 seed Nebraska in the first two rounds, respectively. The Horned Frogs will face Creighton on Tuesday in the only No. 1 seed vs. No. 2 seed matchup in the NIT quarterfinals.

After winning the NIT in 2017, TCU is looking to win the tournament championship for the second time in three seasons.

"It's super exciting," TCU junior guard Desmond Bane said, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "It brings back memories, how much we've grown, our program. It's a special time of year."

Friday's games will be hosted by a pair of No. 2 seeds in Texas and NC State.

Texas has beaten No. 7 seed South Dakota State and No. 3 seed Xavier, despite not having one of its top players, freshman forward Jaxson Hayes, who is out with a left knee bone bruise.

NC State beat No. 7 seed Hofstra in the first round, then edged No. 6 seed Harvard 78-77 to reach this point.

Although the NIT can sometimes be unpredictable, it appears No. 1 seeds Indiana and TCU are playing well right now and could be the two teams featuring in this year's championship game.