Johnny Manziel Responds After Eminem Asks AAF to Allow Fights in Games

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2019

MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 24: Johnny Manziel #2 of the Memphis Express looks on from the sideline during the game against the Birmingham Iron at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on March 24, 2019 in Memphis, Tennessee. Memphis won 31-25 in overtime. (Photo by Joe Robbins/AAF/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/AAF/Getty Images

Johnny Manziel will go to great lengths to help draw attention for the Alliance of American Football.

On Monday night, Eminem tweeted the AAF should allow on-field fighting—similar to hockey—arguing it "would be key to league's success." Regardless of whether the league takes Eminem's advice, Manziel is already onboard.

Manziel made his AAF debut for the Memphis Express in Sunday's 31-25 win over the Birmingham Iron. The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner backed up starting quarterback Brandon Silvers and saw limited action. He finished 3-of-5 for 38 yards and ran for 20 yards on two carries.

Silvers had 266 yards and two touchdowns, so Manziel will likely be riding the bench again when Memphis returns to action Saturday against the Orlando Apollos.

Maybe Manziel will have a future as the Express' designated enforcer.

