NIT 2019: Final 2nd-Round Scores, Updated Bracket, Quarterfinals Schedule

The National Invitation Tournament is now down to eight teams, all one game away from Madison Square Garden.

Colorado earned the final spot in the quarterfinals with a win over Norfolk State on Monday, leaving eight teams from seven different conferences. Although each of these squads would likely be happier playing in the NCAA tournament, reaching the semifinals of this event would be a great way to end the year and potentially set itself up for next season.

Here is a breakdown of what you need to know about the NIT after Monday's action.

Round 2 Scores

March 23

No. 1 Indiana def. No. 5 Arkansas 63-60

No. 5 Lipscomb def. No. 1 UNC Greensboro 86-69

March 24

No. 6 Wichita State def. No. 2 Clemson 63-55

No. 2 Texas def. No. 3 Xavier 78-76

No. 2 NC State def. No. 6 Harvard 78-77

No. 1 TCU def. No. 4 Nebraska 88-72

March 25

No. 4 Colorado def. No. 8 Norfolk State 76-60

Quarterfinal Schedule

March 26

No. 6 Wichita State at No. 1 Indiana.; 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

No. 2 Creighton at No. 1 TCU; 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

March 27

No. 4 Colorado at No. 2 Texas; 9 p.m. ET (TBD)

No. 5 Lipscomb at No. 2 NC State, 9 p.m. ET (TBD)

Full bracket is available at NCAA.com.

Colorado 76, Norfolk State 60

Norfolk State pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the college basketball postseason with an 80-79 win over Alabama, but the Spartans couldn't keep their run alive in Round 2.

Tyler Bey was incredibly efficient for Colorado, finishing with 17 points and nine rebounds on 7-of-8 shooting. Freshman Evan Battey also showed some hope for the future with one of his best games of the year:

He finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Of course, the real strength of the home team was the defense, which held Norfolk State to 32.8 percent from the field. Nic Thomas had been the team's leading scorer at 14.4 points per game but managed to go just 3-of-15 from the field.

Although he found ways to contribute with 10 points and nine rebounds, the guard wasn't able to do enough to help his team win.

Colorado used a 22-6 run at the end of the first half to gain some breathing room at 43-23. However, a quick start to the second half made it seem as though the No. 8 seed would make it a game:

The lead dropped down to nine before the Buffaloes once again cranked up their defense to help pull away.

After barely escaping the first-round battle against Dayton, Colorado was likely happy to relax in the final few minutes of this one.

As for Norfolk State, reaching this point was an accomplishment on its own, as was outscoring its opponent in the second half 37-33.

The Buffaloes will now try to keep their momentum going in the quarterfinals, although they will have to go on the road to take on Texas with a trip to New York City on the line.