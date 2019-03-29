2019 NFL Draft: Potential Trade Scenarios That Could Shake the Top 10

1 of 5

Once Oklahoma's Kyler Murray chose football over baseball, his status took an unexpected turn. He's become the favorite to hear his name called at No. 1 overall in April's draft.

Right now, the Arizona Cardinals hold the selection. He's an ideal system fit, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury isn't secretive about his fondness for the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

"I mean, I guess it's more what don't you like?" Kingsbury said, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. "When you watch him play, I mean he can run it, he can throw it, he's a competitor. ... He's one of the better dual-threat players to ever play."

The Cardinals could easily select Murray and surprise no one. But the team already features last year's 10th overall pick (Josh Rosen) and may have created the perfect smokescreen to trade out of the first selection for a king's ransom.

The Oakland Raiders and their overabundance of draft capital make for the most realistic trade partner, and the Cardinals would only need to move down three slots in that scenario, allowing them to stay within range of elite prospects.

According to NBC Sports' Peter King, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden "loves" Murray. Oakland also has private workouts set up with the Oklahoma passer and Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins next week, per The MMQB's Albert Breer.

"Derek is 27, he'll be 28 in March, and we think he's a franchise quarterback," general manager Mike Mayock told Breer. "The other piece of that is a GM and a coach have to look to upgrade the roster at every single position. So do I think there are a whole lot of quarterbacks out there better than Derek? No. But is it my job to always check, and look? Yeah."



If the Raiders decide Murray is a better option the Carr—much like the Cardinals must decide between the incoming quarterback and Rosen—only one approach makes sense. They should go get the player who best fits the organization's long-term plans.