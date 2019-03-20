Giants 2019 NFL Draft Rumors: Latest on Dwayne Haskins Before Ohio State Pro Day

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The New York Giants reportedly met with quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Tuesday night ahead of his pro day at Ohio State on Wednesday.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, much of the Giants brass had dinner with Haskins on Tuesday, including head coach Pat Shurmur, offensive coordinator Mike Shula, senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara and assistant general manager Kevin Abrams:

New York owns the No. 6 pick in the 2019 draft, and it comes as little surprise the Giants are doing their due diligence on Haskins. In fact, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller reported the Giants are "a fan of the player" and that no team evaluated Haskins more closely during the 2018 season:

OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1 Right Arrow Icon

Miller predicted in his latest 2019 mock draft that the Giants will use the No. 6 overall pick to select Haskins.

The G-Men are set to enter 2019 with veteran Eli Manning as their starting quarterback, but since Manning's contract ends at the conclusion of the 2019 campaign, there is plenty of incentive for New York to find its quarterback of the future.

Appearing last week on the Breaking Big Blue podcast, ESPN's Dianna Russini said the Giants feel Haskins "doesn't fit" their team and that they haven't scouted him much as a result.

The reports from Garafolo and Miller may suggest otherwise.

In his only season as the starter at Ohio State, Haskins completed 70 percent of his passes for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions to go along with four rushing touchdowns. He finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting behind Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and Alabama signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa.

The Giants also reportedly met with Murray after his pro day last week, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan. However, Murray has been heavily linked to the Arizona Cardinals, who have the No. 1 pick.

Haskins had a somewhat disappointing performance at the NFL Scouting Combine this month. While he has good size at 6'3" and 231 pounds, he was shaky at times in the passing drills and ran a 5.04-second 40-yard dash, the slowest of all participating quarterbacks. He will have a chance to eclipse that showing Wednesday in his final opportunity to impress teams prior to April's draft.

Having won eight games combined over the past two seasons, the Giants are in desperate need of a long-term answer at quarterback, and Haskins may be the best option available at No. 6. If neither Haskins nor Murray land with the Giants, it's possible they could be looking ahead to a 2020 draft that should include Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert.